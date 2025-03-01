Train ticket price hike hits Rakvere, Türi, Jõgeva passengers the hardest

Train ticket prices with state rail carrier Elron are to rise as of today, Saturday. Passengers traveling to Rakvere, Türi, and Jõgeva face the steepest hikes, of up to 25 percent.

Tallinn-Tartu fares remain largely unchanged. This is in part to compete with buses.

Fares on this route will be rising by at most 10 cents.

The most significant increase — of nearly a quarter — will affect tickets to Rakvere.

Meanwhile, trips to Türi will become 16 percent more expensive. Fares to Jõgeva will rise by 15 percent.

Elron spokesperson Kristo Mäe explained that the price adjustments are tied to broader market trends. Competition with buses plays a major role.

He said: "With the Tartu route, we also take into account what is happening in the broader transport market when setting our prices."

"The prices are already slightly above bus fares. Certainly, a train is more comfortable and spacious. But we have to closely monitor what is happening in the market."

Rakvere's price hike follows a similar rationale. Mäe noted that bus tickets on this route are currently more expensive than train fares. This prompted Elron to adjust its pricing accordingly.

"The owner has set the expectation for us to manage the financing of train services as efficiently as possible using ticket revenue," Mäe added. He was referring to the state's expectations for the rail company.

The impact of fare increases varies depending on the condition of specific rail routes.

Regional Minister Piret Hartman (SDE) pointed to rail renovations as a key factor behind why Tartu fares remain unchanged.

These repairs have significantly reduced the number of passengers on that route. This makes it difficult to justify a price hike. Meanwhile, the Jõgeva route, unaffected by renovations, is seeing an increase.

Hartman also noted that in many cases, the absolute price hike is not drastic.

She said: "When we talk about the price increase set by Elron, we are often talking about an increase of less than a euro or about a euro."

"If the ticket was previously €5.50, we are talking about a rise to six or seven euros. In percentage terms, it is indeed quite a high increase. But when we look at the actual price, the perspective may be a bit different," Hartman went on.

Some passengers were taken by surprise by the fare hikes.

One, Ketlin, who told X she had purchased a €10 ticket on Friday, remarked that she had not expected the change.

Others acknowledged the increase but stated that it would not affect their travel habits.

Previously, train tickets were only more expensive if purchased from a ticket seller.

Now, pricing will also be dependent on departure times. Cheaper fares will be available from Tuesday to Thursday. Prices will be higher on weekends and during peak hours.

Morning and evening rush-hour travel will also cost more.

Elron had initially planned to implement the changes in February. However, disputes with the capital delayed them by a month.

While no further price hikes are planned for this year, future increases cannot be ruled out.

