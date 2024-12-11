Passenger trains disrupted between Tallinn and Tartu

Trains between Tallinn and Tartu have been temporarily suspended on Wednesday afternoon after a cable was damaged during construction work.

The fault is between Nõmmküla and Vägeva.

The infrastructure owner has started repair work, but the initial assessment suggests that the traffic disruption could last up to an hour and a half, said Elron's Communications Manager Kristo Mäe.

"Due to the infrastructure failure, trains between Tallinn and Tartu, Valga, and Koidula will experience delays, and if necessary, some train departures may be replaced with buses," he said.

Fully resolving the infrastructure failure could take up to eight hours, during which train traffic at the site of the fault will proceed at reduced speed.

If necessary, Elron will arrange replacement bus services for continued travel.

--

