Uku Arold new EDF stratcomms commander

News
Lt Col. Uku Arold takes over as chief of the EDF's stratcomms section, from January 1, 2024.
Lt Col. Uku Arold takes over as chief of the EDF's stratcomms section, from January 1, 2024. Source: EDF/mil.ee
News

Lieutenant Colonel Uku Arold is to become the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) strategic communications department chief, replacing Vallo Toomet.

Toomet is stepping down at the end of this year, and Arold, currently deputy director, will take over from the first day of 2024, EDF spokesperson Capt. Taavi Laasik said

The EDF General Staff's department of strategic communications has four sub-departments, and is mainly tasked with liaising with the media and the general public.

Toomet, a former editor-in-chief of daily Eesti Päevaleht, had been in the post since 2014.

Arold obtained his masters in the field of internal security at the Internal Defense Academy and has completed staff courses at the Estonian National Defense College and the Tartu-based Baltic Defense College, and has also worked as an adviser at the government office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:11

Uku Arold new EDF stratcomms commander

15:23

Estonian ambassador: Kyiv under largest air attack since war began

15:01

Jüri Ratas finds Yana Toom should not run for European Parliament in Center's ranks

14:28

Nuclear energy group recommends building nuclear power plant in Estonia

14:14

President Karis: The government's capacity for empathy could be greater

13:54

Study: Supermarket share of Estonian-produced products fell slightly in 2023

12:53

Nearly 60,000 Ukraine refugees granted temporary protection in Estonia since war began

12:15

Ministry of Culture closes down Estonian Finns national cultural autonomy

11:47

Need to cut costs means rail electrification south of Tartu will not go ahead

10:24

Sports coach, team of the year 2023 shortlists announced

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.12

Overview: Taxes will rise and family benefits fall from next year

28.12

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: The complaining has gone too far

28.12

Rare saltwater inflow in Baltic Sea could have 'widespread' environmental impact

28.12

Geoinformatics: We are sitting on a pot of gold without even realizing it

28.12

Finland achieves electricity independence

27.12

87 foreigners denied entry at Narva crossing point over Christmas weekend

09:51

State wishes to add data on bank details, nationality to population register

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: