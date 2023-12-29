Uku Arold new EDF stratcomms commander

Lieutenant Colonel Uku Arold is to become the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) strategic communications department chief, replacing Vallo Toomet.

Toomet is stepping down at the end of this year, and Arold, currently deputy director, will take over from the first day of 2024, EDF spokesperson Capt. Taavi Laasik said

The EDF General Staff's department of strategic communications has four sub-departments, and is mainly tasked with liaising with the media and the general public.

Toomet, a former editor-in-chief of daily Eesti Päevaleht, had been in the post since 2014.

Arold obtained his masters in the field of internal security at the Internal Defense Academy and has completed staff courses at the Estonian National Defense College and the Tartu-based Baltic Defense College, and has also worked as an adviser at the government office.

--

