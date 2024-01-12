X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

News
EDF intelligence commander, Col. Ants Kiviselg.
EDF intelligence commander, Col. Ants Kiviselg. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In recent weeks, Russian forces have been bombing a number of Ukrainian military installations, including air bases. According to Col. Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) intelligence center, this indicates that Russia considers the arrival of F-16 fighters in Ukraine's arsenal to be dangerous. He added that more major Russian missile attacks are expected.

Speaking at the Ministry of Defense's weekly Friday press conference, Col. Kiviselg said that Russia has been actively using long-range bombers and Kalibr missiles in recent weeks in order to strike at Ukrainian military, defense industry and infrastructure sites.

"All over the country, hits have been made on ports, electricity and railway infrastructure, military airfields, weapons and ammunition depots and military training facilities as well as defense industry enterprises engaged in the production and repair of weapons," Kiviselg said.

"The violation of the airfields indicates that the Russians consider the arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal as dangerous," Kiviselg said.

Kiviselg pointed out that one of Russia's ongoing tactics has been to try to overstretch Ukraine's air defenses.

The EDF colonel said that with a spell of cold weather ahead, more large-scale attacks can be expected from Russia in the near future, as it is currently producing more ammunition than it is using.

Kiviselg also said that if Russia is firing 10,000 rockets a day at Ukraine, Ukraine is currently responding with around 2,000 rockets a day.

Kiviselg said that the main target for Russian forces is the town of Avdiivka. Major battles continue to rage both in and around the town, though the Russians have so far failed to completely encircle it.

He went on to say that there is likely to be an attempt to seize or destroy Ukrainian supplies, which are heading in the direction of Avdiivka in order to force those defending the town to either surrender or retreat westwards, allowing the Russian forces to capture it.

"However, neither sides' movements are very fast, because in addition to the actions of the opposing side, their maneuvering has been limited by the minefields that have been established as well as the cold weather that is on the way. Snow drifts are limiting the effectiveness of drone usage, and tank units are reportedly being deployed as buried artillery. Only tracked vehicles are being used to move into positions due to the slippery conditions," Kiviselg said.

The EDF colonel added that the bridgehead of the Ukrainian Armed Forces across the Dnipro River is holding, although it remains under constant indirect fire and the target of infantry attacks from Russian forces.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:48

Minister: Parliament should decide whether to go with nuclear power in Estonia

16:22

NATO DIANA accelerator brings defense experts and entrepreneurs to Estonia

16:16

Isamaa, Center MPs withdraw some Riigikogu filibustering interpellations

15:43

Baltics trial UNESCO workshop on protecting culture during wartime

15:10

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

14:24

Ester Karuse: Zelenskyy proof that being a comedian does not make one a clown

13:56

Court overrules EKRE MP's police fine over Soviet flag incident

13:51

Multiple-vehicle collision sees section of Tallinn Ring Road closed Updated

13:21

Ekspress Grupp saw 41 percent rise in digital subs in 2023

13:13

Luminor economist: Interest rate on Estonian government bonds is too high

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.01

Zelenskyy: We need those who fled abroad to return to Ukraine

13:51

Multiple-vehicle collision sees section of Tallinn Ring Road closed Updated

11.01

Gallery: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Riigikogu Updated

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

11.01

Gallery: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Tallinn Updated

08:28

Volodymyr Zelenskyy security detail totals nearly 1,000 personnel

11.01

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Tyranny must always lose

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: