Estonia opens €25 million drone procurement process

News
Drone (photo is illustrative).
Drone (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
News

The Estonian state has opened up to tender a €25-million drone procurement, regional daily Võrumaa teataja reports.

The state Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) has announced the public tender for the purchase of multi-rotor drones, Võrumaa teataja says.

In addition to their being supplied to the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), some of the drones will be gifted to Moldova, says.

Moldova shares a border with Ukraine.

The procurement's terms include accessories, spare parts and maintenance repair, over a four-year period, while the RKIK awaits bids through to January 26, 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:13

More domestic records set in Estonian short course swimming champs penultimate day

11:28

Margus Tsahkna: The government can't solely deal with balancing state budgets

10:57

Estonia's minimum wage increase to hike benefits, some kindergarten fees

10:29

Dwelling price indexes up on year

10:06

Watchdog initiates control action over DSO's failure to fix power outages

09:32

Health minister: No maternity ward or hospital will be closed

08:36

Estonia's former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves to divorce

08:32

Over 60 Võru County residents going to court over Nursipalu expansion

08:05

Estonia opens €25 million drone procurement process

07:44

Estonian leaders offer condolences over Prague shooting

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.12

Feature | 'They are guarding our back': HMS Richmond arrives in Tallinn

21.12

Marriage proposals and divorce wishes at Tallinn Christmas market

21.12

Markus Villig: Weak national defense scaring away investors in Estonia

21.12

Unemployment Insurance Fund: Signals from labor market worrying

21.12

Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Estonia, warns against 'going soft' on Putin Updated

21.12

Estonian Human Rights Center to turn to court over Palestine protest

08:36

Estonia's former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves to divorce

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: