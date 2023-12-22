Estonia opens €25 million drone procurement process

The Estonian state has opened up to tender a €25-million drone procurement, regional daily Võrumaa teataja reports .

The state Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) has announced the public tender for the purchase of multi-rotor drones, Võrumaa teataja says.

In addition to their being supplied to the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), some of the drones will be gifted to Moldova, says.

Moldova shares a border with Ukraine.

The procurement's terms include accessories, spare parts and maintenance repair, over a four-year period, while the RKIK awaits bids through to January 26, 2024.

