Gallery: Exclusive Knighthood House open to select institutions

The Government Office has confirmed the usage guidelines for Estonia's newly renovated representative building, the Knighthood House (Rüütelkonna hoone), on Toompea.

The building, on Kiriku plats 1, adjacent to the Dome Church (Toom kirik), is owned by state real estate operator Riigi Kinnisvara AS, while the Government Office manages its use.

The building notably hosted leaders from the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations at last month's summit, shortly after renovation was completed.

The Knights' House will be used primarily for the same type of purpose: Welcoming state guests and fostering cooperation.

The President of Estonia, Speaker of the Riigikogu, Prime Minister, and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court have priority access to the facility free-of-charge, under the new guidelines.

Save for those positions, applications to reserve the building must be submitted up to three months in advance.

The Government Office reserves the right to refuse applications on justified grounds.

Safety regulations prohibit open flame, including candles, smoking, or pyrotechnics inside the building or on its grounds.

Designated on-duty security personnel and officials may retain sidearms and other weapons while inside the property.

Non-governmental users may be granted access with approval from the support services manager and government communications director only.

Event organizers will bear any additional costs, such as cleaning, catering, and security services, under the terms of use.

Access to other state institutions and guests apart from those named above is typically limited to specific rooms within the building.

The Knights' House underwent extensive renovations between 2022 and 2024 at a cost of €17.6 million, carried out by Oma Ehitaja AS to a design by Urmas Lõoke OÜ architects (exterior), and Pille Lausmäe's SAB OÜ (interior).

