X!

Ceiling painting found during renovations back in Estonian Knighthood House

News
Ceiling painting at the Estonian Knighthood House in Tallinn.
Ceiling painting at the Estonian Knighthood House in Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

This past Saturday, a remarkable 330-year-old ceiling painting was hoisted up to the ceiling at the Estonian Knighthood House in Tallinn. While the painter behind it is unknown, they likely weren't from Estonia.

Two years ago, the ceiling painting, or plafond, was discovered quite by accident between several layers of ceiling, debris and cobwebs at the Knighthood House. On Saturday morning, the massive canvas-mounted piece was back on the floor of the very room where it had been found.

Lifting a 60-square-meter canvas composed of nine panels up to the ceiling was no easy feat.

A preliminary test run was conducted Friday evening, in which the plafond was raised half a meter up from the floor. Everything went smoothly, so on Saturday the painting was hoisted up to the ceiling, meter by meter, using a system of ropes.

Examining the ceiling painting at the Estonian Knighthood House in Tallinn. Source: "Ringvaade"/ERR

According to Hilkka Hiiop, a professor at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA), nothing of the sort has ever been done in Estonia before.

"Let's just say we've all had a week full of sleepless nights," Hiiop admitted. "Anything could go wrong. We don't know for sure if everything will work as planned. We've been thinking about, planning, fine-tuning every last detail for the past year and a half, but we'll only find everything out on site."

Originally, the panels had been nailed to the ceiling. Now, the plafond is supported by a frame structure built in Estonia, where the skills now exist for hoisting such a large ceiling painting.

Pooled expertise, experiments

The odds of finding another 60-square-meter canvas painting like this are slim. This one continues to surprise viewers, however.

One such surprise is optical – viewed from the floor, the proportions of the figures featured in the painting shift with even the slightest change in position.

Hiiop acknowledged that restoring this work was both challenging and fascinating.

"We received a lot of help from restorers in other fields – paper restorers, restorers of wall paintings, panel paintings and canvas paintings," she highlighted. "In that sense, yes, it was an interesting combination of expertise. We had to invent or experiment a lot throughout the process too."

This week, the restored plafond will also be framed with a frame incorporating a preserved part of the original baroque one.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:23

Estonia may limit data retention obligation to specific areas, groups

17:50

Budget deficit 1.6 percent of GDP by late August

17:13

Omniva to add mailbox slot directly to Estonian package terminals

16:47

Sigur Ros announces two orchestral tour dates in Tallinn next fall

16:21

Ülar Tiitma's Potsdam Royals win GFL German Bowl

15:56

Radio show: Computer games can get young people to read

15:41

Estonian state to lose cultural adviser to Sweden, re-reroute resources to US

15:14

Gallery: RMK building dams in effort to save Selisoo Bog from drying out

14:52

Tallinn to temporarily replace trolleys with bus routes as fleet upgraded

14:23

Kalev Stoicescu: Let us switch the Estonian defense industry into overdrive

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.10

Monday electricity prices in Estonia to spike nearly ninefold

09:19

Ministry looking to limit access to Estonian e-residency

13.10

Estonia seeking opportunity to procure arms from Ukraine

13.10

Nearly 900 young adults to start conscription in Estonia's October call-up

09:34

ISS: Russian intelligence services interested in recruiting dual citizens

13.10

ERR in Kyiv: Residents brace for power outages using solar energy

11.10

Astronomers: Spectacular geomagnetic storms to continue until next summer

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo