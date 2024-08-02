Knighthood House renovation in the final stretch

The renovation work on the Estonian Knighthood House located in Toompea is nearing completion. The Government Office intends to start using it as a representative building at the beginning of December and plans to open it seasonally to the wider public.

According to Gert Uiboaed, the Government Office's advisor on symbolism, the renovation and interior finishing work is complete, but minor repairs are still being made, systems are being configured, and furnishings and furniture are being installed.

"The construction work related to the building's renovation is generally finished, and the interior finishing work is also complete. Currently, the contractor is performing minor repairs and system configurations. Installation of furnishings and furniture has also begun," he explained.

Uiboaed mentioned that the building's inauguration is planned for early December. "We aim to take the building into use in late autumn, ideally in early December. By that time, the entire building must be furnished, and an exhibition narrating the story of Estonian culture and statehood will be created and displayed in the representative rooms. The Government Office has started creating this exhibition in collaboration with Estonian memory institutions," the advisor specified.

The building was initially planned to be completed by May of this year. Uiboaed did not comment on why it was not finished by then but confirmed that the work is proceeding according to plan. "The renovation of Estonia's representative building, formerly known as the Knighthood House, is proceeding as planned," he said.

The government decided to renovate the building ten years ago, but work could only begin two years ago. "After thorough consideration and discussion, the government decided in 2014 to renovate this historically significant building, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. In the same year, RKAS started preparing for the renovation. The construction tender succeeded on the second attempt, and renovation work began in the fall of 2022," he added.

Knighthood House. Source: Jürgen Randma

The renovation of the building had to comply with numerous heritage conservation restrictions, which meant that neither the exterior appearance nor the layout of the building was altered. "The original building was constructed to serve representative functions. However, it was necessary to update the roof, doors, windows and communications of the more than 300-year-old building. A modern protocol and press center required appropriate functionality," Uiboaed explained.

The representative building will be used for state and working visits, meetings with foreign delegations, seminars and press events.

"The protocol center, used by the president of the republic, the speaker of the Riigikogu, the prime minister, and other state representatives, will host receptions for state and working visits, meetings with foreign delegations and seminars. The press center in the representative building will be used for significant press events, including ceremonial press conferences. Additionally, the building will house meeting and office rooms," he said.

Uiboaed added that during the summer, the public will also be given the opportunity to visit the building. "In the future, we plan to open the representative rooms of the building to the wider public during the summer," he said.

The initial budget for the renovation work was nearly €18 million. According to Uiboaed, the cost of the renovation work has remained within the original budget. "Yes, the total cost of nearly ten years of renovation work (including design, construction, conservation work and furnishings) has stayed within the agreed limits," he confirmed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!