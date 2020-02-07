ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: State supports €11 million renovation plan for knighthood House

Members of the government inspect the Knighthood House at Tallinn's Tompea.
Members of the government inspect the Knighthood House at Tallinn's Tompea. Source: Jürgen Randma
Toompea's knighthood House (Rüütelkonna hoone) will undergo a two-year €11 million renovation and become a national building which will host government functions but also be open to the public.

On Thursday, the government supported plans put forward by the State Chancellery together with historian Andres Kasekamp and art historian Ants Heina.

The concept for the renovation of the currently-empty building seeks to remember it's dignified history. The Estonian Knighthood, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Library and the Estonian Art Museum that have all operated in the building at some point. The new design will use the work of Estonian designers as much as possible.

After the renovation, the building will function as a place for state receptions and press conferences for the government, president and ministries.

Jaak Aab, Minister of Public Administration said the building should remain open to Estonians and tourists. "With the renovation and national use of the Knighthood House, we will not only save one of the most unique buildings in Estonia, but also value the history of the building." Aab said.

Members of the government visited the building on Thursday.

Editor: Helen Wright

toompea
