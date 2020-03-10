The palm house at the Tallinn Botanical Gardens is to be renovated from March 16 until the end of the year.

Head of the botanical gardens Urve Sinijärv said the palm house will be getting a new look. The architectural structure will remain the same, but the facade and glazing are to be renewed. Outdated technological systems will also be replaced.

The gardens' conference hall will also be completely renovated, and the palm house exhibit will be given a new look.

"This is all about modernizing the visitor environment and providing better opportunities for events at the botanical gardens," Sinijärv said.

This year Tallinn's city budget plans to give €5.5 million for investments in the botanical gardens, which will be used both for the reconstruction of the palm house and for other work.

Due to the renovation works, this coming weekend, March 13-15, will be the last chance to explore the full range of collections at the gardens, on Kloostrimetsa tee 52 in the Pirita district of Tallinn, this year.

However, the renovation of the palm house doesn't mean that tropical and subtropical plants will remain completely closed to visitors for the rest of the year. Greenhouses on the wings of the palm house will remain open and can be accessed from the sides.

Other construction works will commence during the year, including as cleaning the water system and upgrading the alpine garden.

The ticket office will also be renovated, and ticket sales will begin using different channels from March 16. The botanical gardens' website is here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!