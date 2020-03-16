Constructions of Adavere-Põltsamaa four-lane bypass should start in 2026

The construction of the 20-kilometer four-lane bypass should take place between 2026-2028 according to the current plan and it needs to be ready before upgrading the Mäo-Adavere section.

The preliminary design of the four-lane bypass between Tallinn-Tartu highway between Adavere and Põltsamaa is based on the thematic planning of Mäo-Tartu highway.

The Project Manager of the Estonian Road Administration Tiit Vunk told ERR the Road administration arranged a public procurement to create a preliminary project. On the basis of the received questions, a couple of nuances were specified that the designer needs to keep in mind.

"For example, we wish to make additional boreholes in the Põltsamaa river so that we would have more precise inquiries in our hands when planning the bridges. And we also specified the requirements for geology," Vunk said.

Vunk said the purpose of the Adavere-Põltsamaa bypass is primarily to reduce the time spent traveling between Tallinn and Tartu, and secondly to ensure road safety. The road is by-passes Adavere and other small towns.

"There will be multiple-level junctions, multiple-level junction crossroads where one road will be going below the other but where turns can´t be made. And there will be the Põltsamaa bridge which needs to be built and the wildlife crossing places," the project manager explained.

Vunk added the completion of the project will take two years and the constructions will start in about six years time.

"The time of the construction is confirmed in the road projects schedule and is planned during the years 2026-2028."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!