ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Academy of Security Sciences building named Concrete Building of the Year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The new Estonian Academy of Security Sciences building was named 2019 Concrete Building of the Year.
The new Estonian Academy of Security Sciences building was named 2019 Concrete Building of the Year. Source: Estonian Concrete Association
News

The new building of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences was named the winner of the 2019 Concrete Building of the Year award on Wednesday.

"It isn't about the exposed smooth concrete mold surface — the architect has also been very creative, skillfully utilizing the effects of concrete elements," the jury said according to a press release. "Construction of high slanting walls (at 5- and 10-degree angles) of prestressed hollow core panels commonly used in intermediate ceilings. The aesthetically pure concrete shell of the building forms a significantly strong shield that conceals a humane and soft content."

"A state-of-the-art, architecturally advanced, well-functioning educational and research facility that is energy efficient and economically sustainable," jury chairman Aadu Kana said about this year's winner. "Easily achieved interesting architecture."

The prize-winning Estonian Academy of Security Sciences building was designed by Arhitekt11 OÜ.

The Contractor Award went to the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences; the Constructor Award to Engineer Project OÜ; the Construction Award to Nordecon AS; the Concrete Works Award to ERI-Ehitustööd OÜ; the ConcreteElements Award to Framm AS; and the Owner Supervision Award to Tallinna Linnaehituse AS.

The Estonian Concrete Association is an association promoting the use of concrete as a domestic building material. It consists of 71 companies, organizations and individuals.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian academy of security sciences
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Dictation Test
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:41

Online store orders up severalfold due to coronavirus outbreak

17:22

Harku Municipality to close schools from Monday

17:12

Tallinn wants control over border, right to ban events

16:57

Postimees and Ekspress media houses have people working from home

16:54

Stormy weather to arrive Thursday evening

16:46

Tickets can't be purchased from drivers in buses, trams and trolleybuses

16:28

Reinsalu: Estonia and Hungary are enhancing cooperation

16:05

Social Insurance Board pays out more than €2.5 billion in benefits in 2019

15:47

New Estonian film 'Rain' premiere postponed due to coronavirus

15:21

Government approves €45 pension raise

15:12

Ilya Antonov's home club wins Armenian football cup semi-finals

14:53

Health Board: High risk of limited local coronavirus transmission

14:28

Helme: Ship traffic to Sweden should be halted, schools and malls closed

14:13

Enefit Green February production could power 54,000 households for a year

14:05

Daisy Kudre wins bronze at European Ski Orienteering Championships

13:24

Võru second Estonian municipality in coronavirus schools closure

13:23

Stock exchange down 7 percent in first hour of trading Thursday

12:49

President meets with prime minister to discuss coronavirus

12:46

Statistics Estonia: Number of job vacancies remains over 10,000

12:31

Bank of Estonia issue advice to mitigate economic impact of coronavirus

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: