The new building of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences was named the winner of the 2019 Concrete Building of the Year award on Wednesday.

"It isn't about the exposed smooth concrete mold surface — the architect has also been very creative, skillfully utilizing the effects of concrete elements," the jury said according to a press release. "Construction of high slanting walls (at 5- and 10-degree angles) of prestressed hollow core panels commonly used in intermediate ceilings. The aesthetically pure concrete shell of the building forms a significantly strong shield that conceals a humane and soft content."

"A state-of-the-art, architecturally advanced, well-functioning educational and research facility that is energy efficient and economically sustainable," jury chairman Aadu Kana said about this year's winner. "Easily achieved interesting architecture."

The prize-winning Estonian Academy of Security Sciences building was designed by Arhitekt11 OÜ.

The Contractor Award went to the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences; the Constructor Award to Engineer Project OÜ; the Construction Award to Nordecon AS; the Concrete Works Award to ERI-Ehitustööd OÜ; the ConcreteElements Award to Framm AS; and the Owner Supervision Award to Tallinna Linnaehituse AS.

The Estonian Concrete Association is an association promoting the use of concrete as a domestic building material. It consists of 71 companies, organizations and individuals.

