Delta building named Tartu's building of the year 2019

The University of Tartu's Delta building was voted the The Best Building of the Year 2019 on Thursday

The winners of the competition "The Best Building of the Year 2019" were announced in Tartu's Town Hall. In addition to the jury, for the third year, the winner was chosen by citizens.

All buildings approved for use in the City of Tartu in 2019 were evaluated. The buildings selected by the jury were put to a referendum on the website of the city of Tartu's to find out the people's favorite. There were 3,169 voters, 30 percent of whom voted for the Delta building.

The list of finalists can be seen here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!