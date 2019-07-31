ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Second building of University of Tartu Delta Centre reaches full height ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Construction of the University of Tartu's Delta Centre. Feb. 18, 2019.
Construction of the University of Tartu's Delta Centre. Feb. 18, 2019. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The entrepreneurship building of the University of Tartu's new Delta Centre has reached its full height; a topping out ceremony is to take place on Thursday afternoon.

"I am very pleased that construction has gone according to plan and remained on schedule thus far," said Heiki Pagel, director of the University of Tartu's Real Estate Department. "In order to acknowledge the builders for reaching the maximum height of the building, we are inviting future tenants and all of the builders to a topping out ceremony on Thursday."

The Delta Centre, whose construction is underway at the site of the former Oeconomicum building, located on the eastern bank of the Emajõgi River in Tartu's Ülejõe District, will consist of a study and research building and an entrepreneurship building. The former is scheduled to be handed over to the university by the end of this year; the entrepreneurship building should follow in January.

The university's Institute of Computer Science, Institute of Mathematics and Statistics,the School of Economics and Business Administration, the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation as well as some laboratories of the Institute of Technology are to be relocated to the study and research building at the beginning of 2020.

Delta Centre's entrepreneurship building is a five-story commercial building that will include approximately 3,500 square meters of rental space. The goal of the building is to bring research-based entrepreneurship, which is linked with study and research, as close to the university as possible, thus opening up possibilities for diverse cooperation.

The building is to become home to the Software Technology and Applications Competence Center (STACC), Cybernetica AS, AS SEB Pank, Statistics Estonia, Swedbank AS, the Business Incubation Centre (BIC) of the European Space Agency (ESA), and Tartu Science Park.

University of Tartu Vice-Rector for Development Erik Puura said that an environment will be created at Delta Centre where researchers, teaching staff, students, entrepreneurs and supporters of the creation and development of companies will meet.

"The presence of research-intensive companies by the university's side will make new ideas move fast," he added.

The entire Delta Centre was designed by architects Illimar Truverk, Sander Aas, Sander Paljak, Kristjan Lind and Joanna Kordemets of Arhitekt11 OÜ. Construction of the entrepreneurship building is being financed by the University of Tartu.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

university of tartudelta centre


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
30.07

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

30.07

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

30.07

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

30.07

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

30.07

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

30.07

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

30.07

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

29.07

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

Opinion
14:52

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

13:42

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday

12:40

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

11:05

Elering earns €22 million profit in first half of 2019

10:19

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

Business
29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

29.07

Aas invited by Russian energy minister to attend Energy Week in Moscow

29.07

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:11

Second building of University of Tartu Delta Centre reaches full height

15:49

Simson named among five candidates for Commissioner for Energy

14:52

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

13:42

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday

12:40

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

11:05

Elering earns €22 million profit in first half of 2019

10:19

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

09:27

Digest: Domestic policy changes already affecting foreign relations

09:04

Yle: July strong liquor sales in Estonia up 20 percent

30.07

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

30.07

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

30.07

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

30.07

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

30.07

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

30.07

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

30.07

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

30.07

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

30.07

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

30.07

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

30.07

June retail turnover up 3 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: