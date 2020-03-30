1900-2020 Tallinn architecture guide published by Museum of Architecture

Aimed at fostering visitors' interest beyond just its medieval Old Town, the updated architecture guide "Tallinn Architecture 1900-2020" has been published, the Estonian Museum of Architecture announced Monday.

The representative guidebook was compiled by architecture historian Karin Hallas-Murula and highlights Estonia's newer, 20th and 21st century architecture, the Museum of Architecture said in a press release.

The book opens with a short historical overview of the capital city's architecture, followed by a guide to Tallinn divided into sections, in which buildings are grouped and listed according to their location.

The numbered entries begin in the Old Town and continue in various directions along the city's main arteries — Pärnu Highway, Tartu Highway and Narva Highway — leading all the way out to Merivälja, Kalamaja, Kopli, Kakumäe, Mustamäe and Nõmme.

The richly illustrated guide includes an abundance of both historical and contemporary buildings. Selections for the book were made on the basis of architectural quality and historical significance, while also bearing in mind the buildings' locations and accessibility to foreign architecture enthusiasts.

Most of the photos included in the guide are taken from the archives o the Estonian Museum of Architecture; many new photos were also taken specifically for use in this book.

"Tallinn Architecture 1900-2020" was compiled by Karin Hallas-Murula, translated by Krista Mits and designed by Angelika Schneider. Its publication was sponsored by Merko Ehitus, Rand & Tuulberg, Astlandia Ehitus, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia and Rotermann City.

