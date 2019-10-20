ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
National EMN contact point to be relocated to Academy of Security Sciences

News
BNS
Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE)
Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
According to a directive of Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE), Estonia's national contact point for the European Migration Network (EMN), which is within the area of administration of the Ministry of the Interior, is to start work at the Institute of Internal Security of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences on Jan. 1, 2020.

The national contact point is currently operating at Tallinn University (TLÜ).

"In most member states, the national contact point of the European Migration Network is within the area of administration of the Ministry of the Interior or the Ministry of Justice," Helme said. "The studies and analyses carried out via the migration network have been increasingly dealing with issues concerning internal safety and security. Such sensitive information exchange will work more effectively within the internal security domain."

According to the minister, appointing the contact point to the Academy of Security Sciences will also support the goal of increasing know-how regarding migration and asylum, expertise as well as academic quality in studies, research as well as development work within the area of administration of the Ministry of the Interior.

Since June 1, 2015, TLÜ has performed the tasks of the EMN contact point. Work meetings are now currently underway with the university to ensure the smooth transition and continuation of the current work of the contact point.

Established by the Council of the European Union in 2008 and coordinated by the European Commission, the European Migration Network is a network for information collection and exchange on migration and asylum issues comprised of National Contact Points (EMN NCPs) and national networks of relevant stakeholder organizations.

The EMN plays a key role in providing up-to-date, objective, reliable and comparable information on migration and asylum topics to policymakers, at the EU and member state level, and to the general public.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of the interiorestonian academy of security sciencesmigrationeuropean migration network


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

