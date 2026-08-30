X!

Record number of students start studying at security sciences academy

News
The Estonian Academy of Security Sciences began the new academic year with 440 new students.
The Estonian Academy of Security Sciences began the new academic year with 440 new students. Source: Marek Metslaid.
News

A record 440 new students began their studies at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences last week, with admissions numbering over 1,480.

The academy educates future rescuers and emergency response coordinators,
police and border guards, prison officers, tax and customs officials, as well as researchers and experts in the field of internal security.

The new academic year kicked off on Friday at the flag square of its Tallinn campus with a record number of new students.

Following tradition, the rector presented first-years with copies of the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia.

The ceremonial formation was led by Kristian Jaani, director of the academy's Police and Border Guard College and former minister of the interior, while the Tallinn Police Orchestra provided the musical programme for the ceremony.

With the start of the new academic year, preparations also began for celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:34

Security guards report more cases of young people taking drugs

10:43

Opposition parties call for early elections

09:30

Martin Mölder: The average voter gets what they want from the presidential election

09:22

Record number of students start studying at security sciences academy

09:03

New Tallinn tram line to launch on September 1

08:41

Tallinn to sell wooden house on Sakala tänav after demolition plan scrapped

29.08

Starlink 'trains' spotted over Estonia, mistaken for UFOs

29.08

Ancient Bonfires organizer: Three fires registered in America this year

29.08

Gallery: Siim Kallas sent off with state honors Updated

29.08

Education minister: Parental and pedagogical responsibility off-balance in Western society

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.08

In central Tallinn, a woman threw a stone at a Lamborghini

28.08

Lidl Estonia posts loss at record €24 million turnover

29.08

Mushroom train to cater to Estonia's foraging enthusiasts this fall

29.08

Gallery: Siim Kallas sent off with state honors Updated

29.08

Subway, green corridors and water taxis among Tallinn comprehensive plan proposals

29.08

Minister: The Defense Ministry will take temporary control of EDF assets

29.08

Starlink 'trains' spotted over Estonia, mistaken for UFOs

28.08

Estonian rescue workers' physical fitness leaves something to be desired

28.08

Lack of job opportunities forces thousands of older Estonians into early retirement

29.08

Only a few children starting this September in Estonia's smallest schools

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo