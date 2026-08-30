Record number of students start studying at security sciences academy

A record 440 new students began their studies at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences last week, with admissions numbering over 1,480.

The academy educates future rescuers and emergency response coordinators,

police and border guards, prison officers, tax and customs officials, as well as researchers and experts in the field of internal security.

The new academic year kicked off on Friday at the flag square of its Tallinn campus with a record number of new students.

Following tradition, the rector presented first-years with copies of the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia.

The ceremonial formation was led by Kristian Jaani, director of the academy's Police and Border Guard College and former minister of the interior, while the Tallinn Police Orchestra provided the musical programme for the ceremony.

With the start of the new academic year, preparations also began for celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!