Security services academy gets new home

The Academy of Security Services (Estonian: Sisekaitseakadeemia) formally takes on its new premises in Tallinn on Friday.

The building, at Kase 61 in the Maarjamäe district of Tallinn, is a new-build, constructed by Nordecon and consists of over 12,000 sq m of space, according to a company press release.

''The construction of the building of the Academy of Security Sciences was very exciting for the Nordecon team: it is a very large complex consisting of parts with diverse functions that take into account the special features of the education provided at the Academy,'' said Nordecon Chari Gerd Müller.

Facilities include a library, a 230-seat auditorium, an indoor shooting range, prison simulation environment, and other study-specific speciality rooms, it is reported.

The Academy of Security Sciences, established in 1992, is a state institution which provides professional education for civil servants, principally in the area relating to the Ministry of the Interior. It offers vocational training, and higher education up to masters' level, both as in-house and distance learning.

The academy trains personnel for four key areas: the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the Rescue Board (Päästeamet), the Prison Service (Vanglateenistus) and the Tax and Customs Board (MTA).