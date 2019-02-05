Social Insurance Board relocating 30 jobs to Järva County in 2019

The Social Insurance Board is opening an office in Türi in Järva County this year, ERR's Estonian-language news reported. An agreement to the effect has been signed with the local council, the board's branch will likely open in September 2019 and bring 30 jobs to Türi.

The Social Insurance Board's new branch is being set up in the same building where, until seven years ago, the University of Tartu had its Türi college. The latter, much like the coming offices, was a regional policy project as well.

The jobs to be set up aren't tied to a specific location. Setting up the Türi offices is made easier also by the board's employee turnover. "We've taken more than 50 jobs out of Tallinn over the past few years," Director Egon Veermäe says. "That's why I think we've done well with this concept."

According to the agreement signed with the local council, it is up to the municipality to make the needed space available. A third of the repair and renovation costs will also be carried by the town, ERR's online news wrote.

"Our own interest in public-sector jobs taken out of Tallinn is very, very great indeed," Türi Mayor Pipi-Liis Siemann commented the step. "This is good for all our people who want to do this sort of work, and local government is interested in it because of the [increasing] tax base, of course."

Ms Siemann believes that the board's employees won't have too many difficulties finding a place to live in the area. The municipality is also helping the Social Insurance Board in its efforts to hire locals.