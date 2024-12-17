Watch live at 12:15: JEF post summit press conference

ERR News will broadcast Prime Minister Kristen Michal's press conference after Tuesday's Joint Expeditionary Force summit at 12:15 p.m.

JEF is a 10-member defense and security framework that includes the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Latvia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland and Lithuania.

The UK-led framework is designed to be a first responder before NATO. It comprises like-minded nations ready to contribute quickly and flexibly to various operations, from humanitarian crises to conventional warfare.

The summit brings leaders together to discuss cooperation within the framework and set new plans for adapting JEF activities to the evolving security landscape.

This year's event marks the 10th anniversary of the founding of JEF.

The Tallinn summit takes place on December 16-17.

Watch the press conference below.

