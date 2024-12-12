X!

Tallinn donates computers to Ukrainian schoolchildren in Odesa

News
Tallinn City Council donated 50 used laptops to a school in Zhytomyr, Ukraine.
Source: Tallinn City Council.
News

Tallinn City Government sent approximately 300 laptops, desktop computers, monitors, and accessories to Odesa, Ukraine on Wednesday as humanitarian aid.

The equipment, destined for schools, was previously used in Tallinn city institutions and refurbished by the city's digital services department.

"Ensuring that Ukrainian children and youth can continue their education despite the hardships is critically important. In cooperation with our partner city Odesa, we can support local students who have been forced into distance learning due to the war and need computers and other tools for their studies," said Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

This shipment is part of a program by Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science aimed at equipping schools with computers. It has a special focus on the regions bordering Russia, where many students are forced to study remotely due to the ongoing war.

Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

One of the priority areas for this initiative is Tallinn's partner city Odesa and the surrounding Odesa Oblast.

The project has been supported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Tallinn, the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as several Ukrainian institutions and non-profit organizations.

In 2024, Tallinn also organized two summer camps for Ukrainian children and sent five fully equipped ambulances, previously used by Tallinn Emergency Medical Services, to Ukraine.

For 2025, Tallinn is preparing a broader support program for Ukraine, which will include assistance projects for Ukrainian municipalities in their EU integration efforts as well as essential humanitarian aid.

"Tallinn remains committed to providing assistance and encourages everyone in Estonia to support the people of Ukraine," Ossinovski said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

