ERR in Ukraine: Pokrovsk prepares for third winter of war as Russians bear down

The front-line city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk oblast, one of the most critical logistics hubs for Ukraine's armed forces, is already preparing for its third winter of war even as it is crumbling further into ruins with each passing day, ERR's Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden reported.

The Russian army is all too aware of how vital this city is to Ukraine, as a logistics hub, and has opted to bomb out all the bridges in the city of around 60,000 people, pre-war, as a result.

Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure also get deliberately targeted as a daily occurrence, yet many residents have still not left, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. One local, who gave his name as Ihor, said: "Everywhere is being bombed; it's dangerous everywhere. I would have left long ago—I'm a pensioner—but my wife works here, so I'm staying because of her."

"But if something terrible happens, of course, we'll be forced to leave. God forbid," he added.

Another Pokrovsk resident, Svetlana, added that half the city now has no electricity, while there is no internet or television coverage available at all.

"We have firewood, coal, plus humanitarian aid is being handed out," she said. Fierce battles rage around Pokrovsk.

Svetlana has been unable to leave Pokrovsk in the meantime, due to lack of funds.

"Give me 100,000 and maybe I'll opt to leave," she added.

To make ends meet, Svetlana sells her homemade preserves and garden produce.

Her friend, also called Svetlana, sells homemade pies in a nearby stall. Making €100,000, or possibly even 100,000 Hyrvnia (a little under €2,300) is unlikely this way any time soon.

"We hope all this will pass us by. Maybe there's some kind of protective dome over us?" she added.

"We hope so."

Developments from last month in the U.S. are also being keenly watched in Pokrovsk.

"Following politics, we see Trump came and promised to end the war," Svetlana two said.

"We don't know how that will actually play out—that's the big question."

"We hope that this will all end," she added.

"Dragon's teeth" defenses, reinforced concrete pyramids, are meant to stop Russian tanks, which are currently less than ten kilometers away from Pokrovsk. Some of these have been taken by Russian personnel too.

Anton Aleksejev speaking to Pokrovsk resident Svetlana. Source: ERR

The city is still defended by several elite Ukrainian brigades, including some airborne troops.

Serhii, of 25th Airborne Brigade (Ukraine), said: "Our brigade has succeeded in stabilizing the front line in our sector."

"We are holding the enemy at bay. They have been trying to strike our positions several times a day, but without success. We don't let them advance," he added.

Drones have become the primary weapon for both sides in this conflict.

The paratroopers of the 25th Brigade are, given the time of year, sending what they term "Christmas gifts" to the enemy.

"Within a 10 to 14-kilometer radius, we can destroy anything that moves," Bohdan, a Ukrainian soldier, said.

"We have various munitions. We can destroy tanks, heavy equipment, cars, down even to scooters."

"In short, everything the enemy could use to press on," Bohdan explained.

Reporter Anton Aleksejev and camera operator Kristjan Svirgsden have been providing regular reports from the Ukraine fronts since the full-scale invasion began, almost three years ago now.

Russian forces are reportedly within a couple of miles of the city at the time of writing.

