Colonel: Russia relying on numbers to push Ukrainians out of Pokrovsk

Col. Tarmo Kundla.
Col. Tarmo Kundla.
The actions of Ukrainian forces in defending Pokrovsk have not been ineffective, and Russia's advances toward the city have come at a significant cost, Col. Tarmo Kundla, commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade, told ERR's "Ukraina stuudio."

The primary focus of Russian forces is currently on capturing the city of Pokrovsk, said Col. Tarmo Kundla. According to him, Russian troops have advanced to within approximately four kilometers of the city's southern and southwestern edges and three kilometers from its eastern side.

Kundla noted that Russian advances toward Pokrovsk have come at a significant cost in terms of manpower.

"It cannot be said that Ukraine's defense is ineffective because Russia's progress comes with massive losses. What is happening is essentially the Russians pushing through with sheer numbers. For instance, according to some reports, over the past two weeks alone, Russia has lost 3,000 men killed in the Pokrovsk area, in addition to all the losses they've suffered across the frontlines throughout November," the colonel explained.

"This shows, on the one hand, that they are unwilling to stop or retreat from their objectives. On the other hand, it demonstrates that Ukrainians are capable of fighting back against this mass assault. Naturally, they are sometimes forced to retreat during such operations," he added.

However, Kundla believes it is too early to talk about a Ukrainian withdrawal from Pokrovsk at this point. Urban combat is protracted and exhausting, and cities are not surrendered easily. He outlined two potential reasons for a retreat.

"One is when it becomes physically impossible to maintain the defense there – for example, if supply routes are cut off. The other is when it no longer makes sense to hold the position, such as in cases where they aim to preserve personnel. In either case, there is usually a contingency plan in place – positions to fall back to and strategies to implement. We haven't been informed of such plans, and it is likely not advisable to disclose them until they are necessary," Kundla explained.

Both sides have learned from the grueling urban battles in Bakhmut and Avdiivka, and each has its own advantages in the fight for Pokrovsk, he said.

"If the Ukrainians decide to defend and Russia opts to attack – which Russia has already done – it will be a long and bloody battle. That much is clear. Both sides have learned, both sides want to survive, both have objectives to fulfill and both understand what is at stake. Ukrainians, being on the defensive, have certain advantages: they know the city, have prepared for this and can hide effectively. These factors expose Russian vulnerabilities, as they are open targets and must advance under fire. At the same time, Russia's strength lies in its ability to utterly destroy the city. This makes the situation extremely difficult for both sides. There will be nothing easy about this fight," the colonel said.

Pokrovsk is an important transportation hub, and capturing it would give Russian forces freedom of maneuver toward the south, west and north, Kundla added.

"Freedom of maneuver means they can choose which direction to proceed next. Pokrovsk itself appears to be a key terrain for advancing toward full control of the Donbas region. This is significant, and the Ukrainians are well aware of it. I am certain they will hold onto it for as long as possible."

In addition to Pokrovsk, Russian forces remain active in Russia's Kursk region. "In Kursk, Russian attacks continue just as intensely. It now seems fairly certain that North Korea is also involved in this conflict. Ukraine's president said as much yesterday. Russia has achieved some limited success there, gaining small areas. But Ukraine's defense is holding," Kundla stated.

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

