X!

EDF colonel: Ukrainians under huge pressure in Pokrovsk direction

News
Col. Ants Kiviselg.
Col. Ants Kiviselg. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In November, Russian has lost an unprecedented 46,000 personnel, said Col. Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Intelligence Center. The Ukrainians have held up remarkably well against massive Russian pressure in the Pokrovsk direction, the EDF colonel said.

Speaking at Friday's weekly Ministry of Defense press briefing,, Col. Kiviselg said the Russian Armed Forces have not changed their tactical approach in Ukraine over the last week and the average number of attacks per day was still around 185.

According to Col. Kiviselg, the center of the operations is still in the Pokrovsk-Kurakhove direction, where the Russian Federation forces have been moving steadily forward with the help of so-called infantry "meat attacks."

"According to publicly available geo-location data, they have gained control of the Shevchenko settlement, four kilometers south-west of Pokrovsk, which gives them the opportunity to influence the supply lines connecting Pokrovsk with Zaporizhzhia. On the other hand, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have shown great heroism in defending the small villages south of Kurakhove along the Sukhi Yaly River line and have resisted Russian attempts to close off the area with attacks from the north and south throughout the week," the EDF colonel said.

Col. Kiviselg said that, according to public figures, around 3,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Pokrovsk region in two weeks. "Obviously, these numbers increase the closer they get to Pokrovsk. According to the Kyiv Independent, the Russian forces have lost an unprecedented 46,000 personnel in combat during the whole month of November, and 307 Russian tanks, 899 combat vehicles and 884 different artillery systems have been destroyed during the month as a hole. In total, about three billion USD-worth of equipment," Col. Kiviselg explained.

The fact that Ukraine's defenses have withstood this kind of pressure is remarkable, according to Col. Kiviselg.

Deteriorating weather conditions bring relief to Ukraine

The deteriorating weather conditions have come as a relief to Ukraine, Col. Kiviselg said, as they make it more difficult for the enemy to use air power and heavy equipment, essentially preventing them from fighting at full strength.

"Although the Russian Federation forces have been making slow progress towards Pokrovsk, the breakthrough desired at an operational level has not been achieved. Therefore, Russia is increasing pressure on Ukrainian units in positions in Kursk Oblast, and the center of gravity of the fighting may shift to this region by the end of the year," Col. Kiviselg said.

The EDF colonel added that on parts of the front line, Ukraine's defenses are currently under much less pressure.

"Ukrainian units have also made progress in the Kupiansk direction, where two bridgeheads that were created when crossing the Oskil River have been cleared. Ukraine has also continued to launch systemic deep-penetration strikes against Russian military infrastructure, using both allied weaponry and systems developed by Ukraine itself," said Col. Kiviselg said.

Events in Syria have complicated situation in Russia

Col. Kiviselg said Russia's situation has been made much more difficult by the unfolding events in Syria and its possible spill-over into the North Caucasus.

"It is no secret that Russia is packing up its military bases in Syria. According to the information we have, the Russian contingent is composed of two main parts: two military police units (approximately 1,200 personnel in total) and the Syrian contingent of the Russian Armed Forces , which is manning the Tartus and Khmeimim military bases. These units totaled between 6,000 and 7,500 personnel. As of  December 8, Russia has withdrawn its vessels to the port of Tartus."

According to Col. Kiviselg, a large number of transport flights to Russia have been made from the Khmeimim airbase. "To this end, according to public information, Russia has also asked Turkey for help to organize its evacuation operations. Russia has also deployed several of its fleets to make preparations for the evacuation. In some ways, Russia's actions are reminiscent of 2015, only in the opposite direction," he said.

Col. Kiviselg said Russia will probably try to maintain presence in Syria in the longer term, but its success will likely depend on negotiations with the Syrian formations now in control of the situation.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:38

Tallinn handed European Capital of Sport title for 2025

19:01

Estonia to face Norway plus Germany or Italy in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

18:30

EDF colonel: Ukrainians under huge pressure in Pokrovsk direction

17:53

Tallinn mayor offers solution to Paldiski maantee gridlock

17:30

50 Cent to perform at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds next August

17:17

Mari-Liis Jakobson: What problem is being solved by amending the Constitution?

17:16

17-year-old Eneli Jefimova wins historic medal for Estonia in Budapest Updated

16:49

Tartu ski marathon organizers optimistic about snow prospects

16:10

Ukrainian court: Slava Ukraini could have been taken for over €400,000

15:37

Riigikogu committee backs government's position on EU climate target

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

12.12

Tallinn distributes GHB rapid tests to nightlife venues

12.12

Estonia first to start inspecting Russian 'shadow fleet' vessels

10:29

Police chief: Every day, two Estonians lose their life savings

12.12

Estonian-produced movie 'Bubble & Squeak' to premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival

11.12

Estonia's 2025 tax overhaul: Income, VAT and excise hikes plus new car tax

12.12

NATO's Crossed Swords cyber exercise gets underway in Tallinn

17:16

17-year-old Eneli Jefimova wins historic medal for Estonia in Budapest Updated

07:55

Parking restrictions in place on Tallinn's Toompea next week

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo