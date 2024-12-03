EDF commander: Sweden's wind farm halt was right move to ensure security

Sweden's decision to halt offshore wind farm development in the Baltic Sea for security reasons was the right move, Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commander-in-chief Major General Andrus Merilo has stated, echoing comments made by other senior EDF officers in recent days.

Man. Gen. Merilo made his remarks at a national defense conference held last Wednesday, November 27.

This is in contrast to Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur's (Reform) statements since then, that wind farms development in Estonia would be going full steam ahead, even though EDF concerns would be taken into account.

Security expert Rainer Saks raised the issue during the conference, in a panel that he moderated.

He posed the question to Maj. Gen. Merilo whether the EDF foresees any potential issues with the offshore wind farms planned for Estonia's coasts, given Sweden's line on the matter.

"That was a very valid observation," Merilo replied.

"We are still in the planning phase [with wind farms] and there is a long way to go from planning to construction phase, plus we have a say in this process. If anyone thinks, or has gotten the impression from the media, that the EDF fully endorses all these projects, well that's not quite the case," the EDF commander went on.

Merilo explained that the EDF has provided input into the planning process, and will continue to do so. "This requires some very precise technical estimates and an understanding of where and how certain elements negatively impact our early warning systems. Consequently, I think the Swedes' move was the right one – they came up with a very specific solution," he went on.

From left, Neeme Väli, Andrus Merilo, Mati Tikerpuu and Rainer Saks at the conference held at the Tallinn Creative Hub on November 27. Source: ICDS

He stressed that many aspects will still be clarified as the planning progresses. "But I reiterate – we are still at the planning stage, and many aspects will be clarified during this process."

"[But] today, I can confidently state that wind farms will not be built in locations that critically impact our awareness of adversary activities across various domains."

The high-level national defense conference was held at the Tallinn Creative Hub (Kultuurikatel) in central Tallinn last Wednesday.

Moderated by Saks, the panel comprised Col. Mati Tikerpuu of the 2nd Infantry Brigade, and Maj. Gen. (Retd) Neeme Väli, in addition to Maj. Gen. Merilo.

Both this week and last week, Minister Pevkur gave his assurance that offshore wind farm development will forge ahead, though EDF concerns about their impact on surveillance and defense systems must be addressed.

Pevkur emphasized that solutions, including advanced radar systems and adjustments to intelligence capabilities, are in the works, to ensure security is not compromised.

Intelligence Center (Luurekeskus) chief Col. Ants Kiviselg, naval commander Cdr Ivo Värk, and former EDF commander Vadm Tarmo Kõuts had all expressed reservations about the security implications of extensive wind farms off Estonia's shores, specifically about how these can interfere with early warning systems such as radar.

