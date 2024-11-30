Former EDF chief: Sweden halting offshore wind farms should be a warning for Estonia

Former Commander of the Defense Forces Tarmo Kõuts believes Sweden's decision to halt the development of offshore wind farms for security reasons should serve as a warning for Estonia.

Earlier this week, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) said planned offshore wind farms pose a security threat. Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) met with the Commander of the Defense Forces Andrus Merilo on Friday morning to discuss the issue.

Following the meeting, Pevkur did not elaborate on the state's future plans. Previously he said steps had already been taken to mitigate wind farm's impact on security.

"We have always prioritized security, and these debates have always started with security considerations. It's worth remembering that the legal disputes the state has had with wind farm developers have primarily stemmed from security concerns. For security reasons, we have also imposed significant restrictions on the construction of both wind and solar parks," the minister told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"I am not saying we should outright reject wind farms. It is possible that additional radars, both passive and active, might need to be installed in some areas, which could allow these projects to move forward. It is also possible that agreements with neighboring countries could be reached to share synchronized surveillance imagery, ensuring we have the necessary visual and targeting data if needed. There are many variables here, but the Estonian people can be confident that we will not compromise on security," he added.

The minister noted that the ministries and the EDF are currently operating based on decisions made several years ago.

"We have our experts, those responsible for energy and the economy, as well as those focused on security. If previously made decisions need to be reconsidered, we will, of course, announce that. However, for now, we are following decisions made in 2016, 2019, and 2021, which have so far been acceptable to the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Climate, and the EDF," Pevkur explained.

Kuido Kartau, a board member of Saare Wind Energy, one of the developers of the offshore wind farms, argued that the EDF's concerns are not particularly serious.

"This is likely a broader question of how large-scale offshore wind energy should be in Estonia. If we're talking about the first, second, and third offshore wind farms, they will clearly fit within the marine area without posing a threat to national security — though I am, of course, not an expert on the matter," Kartau told the show.

Former EDF Commander Tarmo Kõuts, however, believes Sweden's decision to halt the construction of most offshore wind farms for security reasons should serve as a warning for Estonia.

"When planning any infrastructure, buildings, or systems, we need to consider all aspects, including security — and increasingly so as time goes on. It's clear that peace is not about to reign in the Baltic Sea anytime soon," Kõuts said.

"If even Sweden, where systems are always well-thought-out and thorough, has made such a decision, then the need must have been very significant," he added.

Pevkur said: "For Sweden, these wind farms would have been directed eastward. In Estonia, too, there are restrictions on eastward-facing areas where wind farms simply cannot be built."

Kõuts said wind turbines and radars are not compatible in the same locations.

"The signal emitted by a radar unfortunately matches the movement speed of a turbine blade, which interferes with the signal used to detect airborne objects, such as aircraft, approaching our coastline. There are two solutions to this issue: either avoid building wind farms in areas critical for national security or install additional radars capable of compensating for the interference caused by turbines," he told AK.

"In my time with the border guard, we established a coastal surveillance system on the northern coast consisting of 20 radars, which were very modern at the time. Even then, it was made clear by both border guard and naval specialists who now operate those radars that wind turbines and radars do not work well in the same location. Therefore, it should have been taken into account that we have 20 radars and that more will be added. These two critical aspects must be reconciled," said Kõuts, who was director-general of the Police and Border Guard Board between 1993-2000.

