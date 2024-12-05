X!

Estonia approves deployment of up to 128 troops for global missions in 2025

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (foreground) visiting EDF personnel based in Iraq.
Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (foreground) visiting EDF personnel based in Iraq. Source: Ministry of Defense/Mil.ee
The Riigikogu has approved plans for Estonia to deploy up to 128 military personnel to international military operations next year.

Commenting on the development, Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said: "It is extremely important for Estonia that, despite the difficult security situation, we are also ready to support our closest allies in international military operations."

The figure is not a major advance on current deployments.

"Currently, our biggest contribution is in Iraq, where we have 110 troops," the minister went on, adding that Estonia regularly assesses the needs and security context of host countries, in collaboration with its allies, to determine what support roles it can provide.

Estonia will continue to participate in NATO, EU, and UN-led operations by sending staff officers.

Since June this year, Estonia has been contributing to the EU operation EUNAVFOR Aspides, in the Red Sea region, with one staff officer.

This EU mission aims to restore freedom of navigation and ensure the safety of vessels in the region, amid attacks by the Houthis, a terror organization based in Yemen.

Estonia is also ready to contribute to NATO's ARF/SNF (Allied Reaction Force, Standing Naval Forces) readiness forces with up to 76 troops, including a mine countermeasures vessel crew and a separate staff officer.

In addition, Estonia is prepared to contribute to the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), with up to 24 service members.

JEF focuses on ensuring security in the Baltic Sea and North Atlantic, strengthening the defense and deterrence posture in the Baltic countries.

Later this month, Estonia will be hosting a JEF leaders' meeting in Tallinn, where discussions will focus on regional security and support for Ukraine.

Similar to the case in previous years, the government received a mandate for possible first-time and urgent participation in an international military operation led by NATO, the EU, or the UN.

Next year, the mandate will be for contributions of up to 100 troops.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

