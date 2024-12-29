X!

ERR in Erbil: Future of Estonian mission in Iraq depends on allies

News
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) speaking while visiting Estonian troops serving in Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. December 19, 2024.
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) speaking while visiting Estonian troops serving in Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. December 19, 2024. Source: Lt. Hans Lehepuu/mil.ee
News

The future of Estonia's military operation in Iraq largely depends on the plans of its allies. While further decisions await U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his administration taking office next month, it is already clear that the mission will change.

The U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve is currently Estonia's largest military operation abroad, involving 110 members of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), and next year, it will be coming to an end.

According to Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), it's important for Estonia to understand what the allies' future plans are.

Estonia has considered fully withdrawing from Iraq by September, but forces will already be reduced somewhat with the new rotation deploying at the beginning of 2025.

If Estonian troops should maintain any presence in the country, the defense minister confirmed two possible options: remaining in Baghdad as part of NATO's Iraq mission or staying at the Erbil base in a bilateral arrangement with an ally.

"The primary need is for instructors; perhaps we wouldn't even need to be very involved in base security," Pevkur highlighted. "Therefore, and actually based on these discussions, both the commander and the Headquarters of the EDF should propose this possible vision for the future."

According to the minister, a lot of things will surely become clearer after Trump takes office in the U.S.

Until then, the U.S. government's message has been that U.S. forces leaving Baghdad and Western Iraq will move to Erbil, and that operations in Iraq will continue at least until 2026.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Maj. Gen. Vahur Karus visiting Estonian troops serving in Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. December 19, 2024. Source: Lt. Hans Lehepuu/mil.ee

"This will also be their main base in supporting various activities they have in Syria," he explained. "As we know, in Syria, their main focus is still on countering terrorism, the fight against terrorism as well as control over various detention facilities located there."

"The risk now is that these so-called prisons, or detention centers where they're held, could end up in a situation, due to the regime change, where they're no longer controlled," explained Maj. Gen. Vahur Karus, chief of staff of the EDF.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) recently unexpectedly announced that they have 2,000 troops in Syria, not the 900 that had been repeatedly confirmed previously.

U.S. military presence in Syria allegedly started being beefed up some time before the fall of the Assad regime earlier this month, once again on the grounds of the fight against the extremist Islamic State group and preventing its regrouping.

According to Col. Andres Hairk, commander of the Estonian contingent deployed in Iraq, that is the main objective of the entire allied operation in the region – which other tasks, including building up the Peshmerga, are meant to support.

"To draw a comparison, I think they're like Estonia was in the 1990s," Hairk acknowledged. "They are very committed, they're highly motivated, they may be a bit short on experience, and they're a bit short on equipment."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:56

New Russian shadow fleet ship spotted near undersea cable in Gulf of Finland

17:06

Development plan: Gas network needs more funding to boost energy security

15:21

ERR in Erbil: Future of Estonian mission in Iraq depends on allies

14:17

Traffic fatalities in Estonia up by ten since 2023

13:24

Leaking LNG tanker transported off Tallinn-Pärnu Highway Updated

13:04

Estonian TSO chief: Two cables out wouldn't have greatly swayed power supply

11:41

Katri Raik elected Narva mayor again as Toots ousted by no-confidence vote

28.12

Paper: Finnish authorities prevented damage to Estlink 1, Balticconnector

28.12

In brief: Estonia-Finland cable disruption Updated

28.12

Oil tanker seized by Finland 'was loaded with spying equipment'

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

28.12

Oil tanker seized by Finland 'was loaded with spying equipment'

28.12

Stores will stop giving out 1 and 2 cent coins from January 1

28.12

Paper: Finnish authorities prevented damage to Estlink 1, Balticconnector

28.12

Researcher: Finland's detention of Eagle S oil tanker sets legal precedent

28.12

Tallinn to welcome 2025 with concert and drone show

27.12

Estonia dispatches Navy patrol boat to guard EstLink 1 cable

26.12

Finnish police: Ship at the site of EstLink 2's breakage missing anchor

28.12

In brief: Estonia-Finland cable disruption Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo