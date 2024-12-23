X!

Defense minister visits Estonian troops serving in Iraq

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Maj. Gen. Vahur Karus visiting Estonian troops serving in Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. December 19, 2024.
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Maj. Gen. Vahur Karus visiting Estonian troops serving in Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. December 19, 2024. Source: Lt. Hans Lehepuu/mil.ee
Last week, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) visited Estonian troops serving in Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) in Iraq, and discussed the future of the U.S.-led operation with its leadership.

Pevkur was accompanied on the visit by Chief of Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Maj. Gen. Vahur Karus, according to a press release.

"The latest events in Syria affect security both in this region and in Europe," Pevkur acknowledged.

"For example, we see that although the balance of power has changed, Russia's ambitions have not disappeared, and they are trying to maintain their presence in the region," he explained, adding that terrorist groups remain active as well.

"Next year, allies will have to decide together with the region's countries what our joint contribution will be in combating threats in the Middle East and ensuring security," he said.

Operation Inherent Resolve is currently Estonia's largest military operation abroad, involving 110 Estonian troops.

The U.S. has announced plans to reassess the focus and tasks of the operation, as well as focus more on Syria. Estonia plans to end most of its participation in the operation by September 2025.

"Estonian troops are very professional, and the service of our military advisers and infantry company is also highly valued by the operation leadership," the defense minister highlighted.

Since April 2023, an EDF has been contributing to OIR with military advisers, an infantry company and a support unit. The military advisers are staff officers and NCOs whose task is to advise the tactical and operation staffs and commanders of local security forces.

The infantry company, formed on the basis of the EDF's Scouts Battalion, is tasked with ensuring close and personal protection for visits, movements and meetings off base, 24/7 security at Erbil Air Base as well as rapid reaction force tasks.

The U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve is aimed at advising and supporting Iraq's local security forces in building a national defense system, so that they can independently defeat Islamic extremist groups and ensure peace and stability in the country, the Estonian ministry said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

