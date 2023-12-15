Gallery: Estonian defense minister thanks troops who served overseas

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur thanked EDF troops who participated in overseas missions..
Source: Ilja Korjukin // Ministry of Foreign Affairs
On Friday, Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) thanked Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) troops, who have returned home after serving in foreign missions. Pevkur also recognized their contributions with mission medals and mission brooches.

"For 28 years now, our troops have served with our Allies in numerous foreign missions. We also defend Estonia's freedom with our Allies outside of Estonia. I am particularly pleased that the professionalism and commitment of Estonia's fighters is always highly appreciated, which is a sign of our good training," Pevkur said.

In the current security environment, it is essential for Estonia to continue strengthening relations with its allies, Pevkur said. "Estonia has never been as well protected as it is today. But we have always been maximalists by nature, and we want to increase the sense of security felt every day by Estonians. Continue your service with the same level of dedication here in your native Estonia," Pevkur told the returning troops.

The defense minister also thanked the families and close ones of those serving in the military for their invaluable support.

At the medal ceremony, Estonian troops were recognized for their service in operations and missions in Israel (UNTSO), Iraq (NATO Mission Iraq (NMI), the US-led international military operation Inherent Resolve), Italy (EUNAVFOR MED), and Mozambique (EUTM MOZ).

--

Editor: Michael Cole

