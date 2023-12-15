Estonian Defense League leadership handed over to Maj. Gen. Ilmar Tamm

The official ceremony to hand over leadership of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit).
The official ceremony to hand over leadership of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Major General Riho Ühtegi handed over leadership of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) to Major General Ilmar Tamm in an official ceremony, which took place on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) on Friday.

President of Estonia Alar Karis, Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Gen. Martin Herem were among the guests attending the ceremony.

Maj. Gen. Tamm was previously deputy commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

Maj. Gen. Tamm was previously deputy commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

Maj. Gen. Tamm has served in Afghanistan, and been decorated with several military and civilian medals including the Order of the Cross of the Eagle, Class V.

He began his military career as a conscript in 1992; his defense education includes time at the Royal College of Defense Studies in London. 

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur and EDF Commander Gen. Martin Herem presented Maj. Gen. Tamm's candidature to the Defense League's council of elders on November 24.

