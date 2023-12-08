Major General Ilmar Tamm confirmed new Defense League commander

The government has appointed Major General Ilmar Tamm as new Defense League (Kaitseliit) commander, replacing Major General Riho Ühtegi, whose term ends this month.

The Defense League is a voluntary organization which augments the regular Estonian Defense Forces (EDF). The two forces regularly cooperate in training, particularly given the changed security situation, while Defense League personnel have been deployed overseas in recent years, including to Iraq.

Maj. Gen. Ühtegi's term ends on Friday, December 15, and he will hand over to Maj. Gen. Tamm at a ceremony at 12 noon on the same day, in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak).

Maj. Gen. Tamm is current EDF deputy commander, and has served as the Defense League chief of general staff also.

Maj. Gen. Ilmar Tamm. Source: Headquarters of the EDF/mil.ee

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said: "Maj. Gen. Tamm has proven in every way that he is worthy of the position of commander of the Defense League," also listing his over 30 years' experience and his having headed up the Tartu-based Baltic Defense College and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn.

"I am sure that Maj. Gen. Tamm will prove himself in his new position also," the minister went on.

Maj. Gen. Tamm has served in Afghanistan, and has been decorated with several military and civilian medals including the Order of the Cross of the Eagle, Class V.

He began his military career as a conscript in 1992; his defense education includes time at the Royal College of Defense Studies in London.

