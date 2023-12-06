Gallery: Estonian troops who served overseas thanked by PM

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) hosted an appreciation reception at Stenbock House on Wednesday, where she thanked members of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) who have served on overseas missions, including in Iraq and at sea as part of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1).

Addressing her guests, Kallas stressed that Estonia deeply values the work of its troops serving on overseas missions, according to a press release.

"The EDF and your readiness to ensure security and stability both at home and beyond is a crucial provider of security for our country," she said. "Your commitment strengthens our nation's defense capability and security. I thank you from the bottom of my heart, as well as your loved ones, who selflessly support you in this endeavor."

The prime minister highlighted that Estonian troops are highly valued among the country's allies, who know they can always count on them.

"You don't blow smoke; you act," she highlighted, praising the Estonian troops' professionalism. "And you always do more than asked."

Estonia will also never forget the 12 Estonian servicemembers who have paid the ultimate price while serving on overseas missions, nor those who have been injured while serving overseas, the head of government underscored.

The majority of servicemembers to attend Wednesday's reception had served in Iraq during Operation Inherent Resolve or at sea as part of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1); among others invited were troops who had served on missions in Mozambique, Lebanon, Israel and Italy.

--

