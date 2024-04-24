Estonian major serving in Iraq awarded US' Joint Service Commendation Medal

Concluding his service in Iraq last week, Maj. Marek Leiner was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal (JSCM) on behalf of the U.S. secretary of defense in recognition of his exemplary contributions to the international Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) announced.

"I will remember both the local partners and the team of military advisers," Leiner said according to a press release.

"The international crew gives you the chance to compare yourself with other nationalities, and I can say in good conscience that Estonians are very welcome and highly valued," he continued. "We are trusted, and we've achieved a level that allows us to not only learn and participate, but also instruct and lead in an international team."

This marked the second time Leiner participated in a military operation, after having served as a training team leader at Koulikoro Training Camp (KTC) in Mali in 2014. In Mali, the unit he led was tasked with training soldiers; in Iraq, he advised various levels of officers in the Peshmerga on intelligence capabilities creation and development.

"Service was intense, educational and I believe fruitful as well," Leiner said. "Local military personnel have a very positive attitude toward allied presence. And even in current times, when the situation in the Middle East is difficult, they have reiterated that they need us here. They want to learn, develop and, in the future, be prepared to independently ensure the security of their country."

Leiner handed over the role of military intelligence and security adviser to EDF Maj. Henri Ley. Over the past month, Leiner had also fulfilled the duties of senior officer of the Estonian contingent, which has now been taken over by Lt. Col. Vesse Põder.

OIR's Military Advisory Group (MAG) plays a key role in the operation, contributing to the development of Iraq's own national defense system by advising local security forces' tactical and operational staffs on a daily basis. Military reforms are likewise being carried out in Northern Iraq, where the Peshmerga is being supported in force building and military capability development.

MAG consists of military personnel from 13 countries, including four officers and one senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) from Estonia.

Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) is a U.S.-led international military intervention, one goal of which is to advise and support local Iraqi security forces in building up their own national defense system capable of independently defeating extremist Islamic groups and ensuring peace and stability in the country.

With a mandate for 110 servicemembers, the EDF has been contributing to OIR since last April. With its participation in OIR, Estonia is demonstrating its preparedness to support its allies and contribute to ensuring security there, where major security threats to Europe and NATO exist, the EDF noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!