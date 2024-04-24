Estonian major serving in Iraq awarded US' Joint Service Commendation Medal

News
EDF Maj. Marek Leiner was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal (JSCM) for his service on Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR). April 2024.
EDF Maj. Marek Leiner was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal (JSCM) for his service on Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR). April 2024. Source: Lt. Marina Loštšina/EDf, Maj. Marek Leisner/private library
News

Concluding his service in Iraq last week, Maj. Marek Leiner was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal (JSCM) on behalf of the U.S. secretary of defense in recognition of his exemplary contributions to the international Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) announced.

"I will remember both the local partners and the team of military advisers," Leiner said according to a press release.

"The international crew gives you the chance to compare yourself with other nationalities, and I can say in good conscience that Estonians are very welcome and highly valued," he continued. "We are trusted, and we've achieved a level that allows us to not only learn and participate, but also instruct and lead in an international team."

This marked the second time Leiner participated in a military operation, after having served as a training team leader at Koulikoro Training Camp (KTC) in Mali in 2014. In Mali, the unit he led was tasked with training soldiers; in Iraq, he advised various levels of officers in the Peshmerga on intelligence capabilities creation and development.

"Service was intense, educational and I believe fruitful as well," Leiner said. "Local military personnel have a very positive attitude toward allied presence. And even in current times, when the situation in the Middle East is difficult, they have reiterated that they need us here. They want to learn, develop and, in the future, be prepared to independently ensure the security of their country."

Leiner handed over the role of military intelligence and security adviser to EDF Maj. Henri Ley. Over the past month, Leiner had also fulfilled the duties of senior officer of the Estonian contingent, which has now been taken over by Lt. Col. Vesse Põder.

OIR's Military Advisory Group (MAG) plays a key role in the operation, contributing to the development of Iraq's own national defense system by advising local security forces' tactical and operational staffs on a daily basis. Military reforms are likewise being carried out in Northern Iraq, where the Peshmerga is being supported in force building and military capability development.

MAG consists of military personnel from 13 countries, including four officers and one senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) from Estonia.

Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) is a U.S.-led international military intervention, one goal of which is to advise and support local Iraqi security forces in building up their own national defense system capable of independently defeating extremist Islamic groups and ensuring peace and stability in the country.

With a mandate for 110 servicemembers, the EDF has been contributing to OIR since last April. With its participation in OIR, Estonia is demonstrating its preparedness to support its allies and contribute to ensuring security there, where major security threats to Europe and NATO exist, the EDF noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:54

EurActiv: Bolt lobbied hard to shape Estonia's position on gig work directive

12:05

SEB's profits exceed €31 million profit in Q1 2024

11:37

Estonian major serving in Iraq awarded US' Joint Service Commendation Medal

10:55

New Tartu exhibition highlights resourcefulness in challenging times

10:20

Over 3,700 people attend Tartu's first Open House festival

09:42

People in Estonia throwing away books they spent hours in line for years ago

09:09

Defense investment chief: Manufacturers increasingly mulling cheap mass production

08:27

Ministry of Climate would put a dozen million toward ship reconstruction

07:49

Finance minister: We must move towards introducing a security tax

07:20

ICDS head: Trump likely key to Ukraine aid package being approved

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.04

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

22.04

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

23.04

Kuremäe Convent: Estonia must negotiate with Moscow

23.04

Forecaster: Last time Estonia saw so much snow on St. George's Day was in 1988

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

23.04

Mart Laar: We need to admit things are bad and stop blaming the world

23.04

Foreign ministry summons Iran's chargé d'affaires over release of Estonian citizen

07:49

Finance minister: We must move towards introducing a security tax

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo