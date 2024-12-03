X!

Saarde wind power development clashes with locals' noise concerns

Components of the Saarde wind farm arriving at the Port of Paldkiski.
Source: Utilitas
Noise level measurements were conducted in Saarde Municipality, Pärnu County, following complaints from local residents about disturbing noise generated by the wind turbines at the Saarde wind farm. The results of the study are expected to be released in February of the new year.

The nine-turbine wind farm in Saarde Municipality, operated by Utilitas Wind, began operations a year ago. The company plans to expand the wind farm by adding two to six more turbines. Saarde Municipality has also initiated a special spatial planning procedure for the expansion.

However, in early autumn, concerns arose about disturbing noise from the existing wind farm, prompting opposition from the local community against the planned expansion.

"In August, we started receiving the first signals that certain wind directions at the Saarde wind farm were producing noise that disturbed nearby residents. Together with the developer, we agreed that monitoring of the currently operating wind farm was necessary before proceeding with the special planning process for the expansion," Saarde Municipality Mayor Raivo Ott explained.

Ott noted that the noise level measurements were commissioned by the developer and conducted last week by the Health Board.

"Low-frequency noise measurements were carried out on four properties, noise measurements were taken on 13 properties and separate interviews were conducted with 23 households to identify the disturbing factors," Ott detailed.

According to Ott, the results of the study will be available by the end of February, after which further decisions will be made.

"We will certainly hold another public discussion with residents in March to present the findings," the mayor added.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

