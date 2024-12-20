X!

EDF's 2nd Infantry Brigade to be led by Lt Col Antti Viljaste

News
Lt. Col. Antti Viljaste.
Lt. Col. Antti Viljaste. Source: mil.ee
News

At a ceremony in Taara barracks on Friday, command of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) 2nd Infantry Brigade was passed from Col. Mati Tikerpuu to Lt. Col. Antti Viljaste.

"I would like to thank Col. Tikerpuu and the team of the 2nd Infantry Brigade for their great work done so far. I will continue to improve the quality of the leadership in increasing the combat readiness of the units and, in that context, enhancing training and development of the competencies of the units and teams in the light of the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine," said Lt. Col. Viljaste, who has taken over the command of the 2nd Infantry Brigade.

Lt. Col. Viljaste has been in the Estonian Defense Forces since 1992. He has served in various leadership positions in the Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade and in the Foreign Service at the headquarters of NATO's Eastern Corps and Eastern Division.

Lt. Col. Viljaste will take over the command of the 2nd Infantry Brigade from the post of Senior Lecturer of the Chair of Management and Pedagogy at the Estonian National Defense College (Kaitseväe Akadeemia). Lt. Col. Viljaste has participated in two international military operations in Afghanistan and has been awarded, among others, the EDF Medal for services to national defense, the Lt. Col. Viljaste Medal for exemplary service, the Gold Cross of the Land Army Officer and the Silver Cross of the Land Army Officer.

Col. Tikerpuu highlighted the major increase in the sense of teamwork between the brigade and its units as well as the integration of various Allies in the brigade's activities, both on a daily basis and during different exercises, as some of the important developments during of his two and a half years in office.

"The 2nd Infantry Brigade is a strong team working enthusiastically towards a common goal – to train units that win battles. It has been a pleasure to be a member of this team and I am grateful for the trust and confidence of both my subordinates and commanders. The brigade will continue to face challenges, I wish the new commander strength, a calm mind and a steady hand," said Col. Tikerpuu.

With the handover of the brigade commander's post, Col.l Tikerpuu's 31 years of active service will also come to an end. From next month, he will take up a position as a category leader for communications and radars at the Estonian Centre for Defense Investments (ECDI).

The 2nd Infantry Brigade is the EDF's structural unit responsible for the military defense of South Estonia. The brigade's peacetime elements include the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion, the Combat Support Battalion and the Staff and Communications Company. The remaining units are formed from reserve soldiers, who receive regular refresher training in the event of (additional) exercises or mobilization.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Gallery: US soldiers presented with mission medals in Võru

19:54

Number of births in Estonia likely to be at record low in 2024

19:45

EDF's 2nd Infantry Brigade to be led by Lt Col Antti Viljaste

19:30

Tallinn City Council chair to declare Christmas Peace on December 24

19:15

Tallinn Mechanism raises €200 million to support Ukraine's resilience in cyberspace

18:45

Estonian F1 star Paul Aron: When I race I'm completely in the moment

17:55

Tallinn waste stations closed on Christmas holidays and New Year's Day

17:17

Over 28 tonnes of phosphorite extracted in Lääne-Viru County test drill

17:02

Markus Poom on-target for Shamrock Rovers in UEFA clash at Chelsea

16:25

Latvian PM: People smugglers on Belarus border are getting smarter

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

18.12

SEB to set up new Baltic headquarters in Tallinn

09:13

NATO must deter Russia for next 20 years, warns Estonia's intelligence chief

19.12

Expert: Russian general's killing putting more pressure on FSB

10:25

Valmar Haava: Estonia needs to seriously consider how to keep food affordable

14:31

Chinese routers to be banned in the US also widespread in Estonia

17.12

Automation helped Estonian LHV Bank shed 5 percent of its workforce

19.12

Government to ban helping organize Russian propaganda events

10:10

Israeli academic: EKA never formally notified me about ending collaboration

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo