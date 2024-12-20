EDF's 2nd Infantry Brigade to be led by Lt Col Antti Viljaste

At a ceremony in Taara barracks on Friday, command of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) 2nd Infantry Brigade was passed from Col. Mati Tikerpuu to Lt. Col. Antti Viljaste.

"I would like to thank Col. Tikerpuu and the team of the 2nd Infantry Brigade for their great work done so far. I will continue to improve the quality of the leadership in increasing the combat readiness of the units and, in that context, enhancing training and development of the competencies of the units and teams in the light of the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine," said Lt. Col. Viljaste, who has taken over the command of the 2nd Infantry Brigade.

Lt. Col. Viljaste has been in the Estonian Defense Forces since 1992. He has served in various leadership positions in the Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade and in the Foreign Service at the headquarters of NATO's Eastern Corps and Eastern Division.

Lt. Col. Viljaste will take over the command of the 2nd Infantry Brigade from the post of Senior Lecturer of the Chair of Management and Pedagogy at the Estonian National Defense College (Kaitseväe Akadeemia). Lt. Col. Viljaste has participated in two international military operations in Afghanistan and has been awarded, among others, the EDF Medal for services to national defense, the Lt. Col. Viljaste Medal for exemplary service, the Gold Cross of the Land Army Officer and the Silver Cross of the Land Army Officer.

Col. Tikerpuu highlighted the major increase in the sense of teamwork between the brigade and its units as well as the integration of various Allies in the brigade's activities, both on a daily basis and during different exercises, as some of the important developments during of his two and a half years in office.

"The 2nd Infantry Brigade is a strong team working enthusiastically towards a common goal – to train units that win battles. It has been a pleasure to be a member of this team and I am grateful for the trust and confidence of both my subordinates and commanders. The brigade will continue to face challenges, I wish the new commander strength, a calm mind and a steady hand," said Col. Tikerpuu.

With the handover of the brigade commander's post, Col.l Tikerpuu's 31 years of active service will also come to an end. From next month, he will take up a position as a category leader for communications and radars at the Estonian Centre for Defense Investments (ECDI).

The 2nd Infantry Brigade is the EDF's structural unit responsible for the military defense of South Estonia. The brigade's peacetime elements include the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion, the Combat Support Battalion and the Staff and Communications Company. The remaining units are formed from reserve soldiers, who receive regular refresher training in the event of (additional) exercises or mobilization.

---

