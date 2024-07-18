Over 400 new conscripts start training in South Estonia

The latest intake of fresh conscripts embarked on their military service at Taara barracks in South Estonia earlier this week, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Tuesday.

In addition to basic training, the new recruits will receive daily military-standard PT sessions, to build up their base fitness, which in some cases, but by no means all, may already be good.

A total of 425 conscripts arrived at the base in Võru, home of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) 2nd Infantry Brigade, making the facility busier than usual on Tuesday.

With the help of instructors, the new intake were issued and familiarized themselves with military kit and started getting used to a life of strict regimen.

Once this has been established, the physical load will gradually be upped in the coming weeks, partly due to the poor physical shape the EDF said their civilian lifestyle had led them too.

2nd brigade commander Col. Mati Tikerpuu told AK: "If we look at the statistics from recent years, only a quarter meet the EDF physical fitness test's minimum requirements."

"Three-quarters fail even those baseline requirements. This is a problem, and we need to start addressing it from the very first weeks, by gradually increasing their physical workload," he went on.

Those who had already engaged in regular sport or physical activity, or had some sort of military experience or a chance to acquaint themselves with conscript life, will not surprisingly find it easier, AK reported.

One conscripts, Rasmus, had had a brief foretaste of things to come while still in school. He told AK: "I've actually been here before. In the 10th grade, we had a national defense camp here, and we got to spend a week getting to know the people who work here, and the soldiers, so it all feels quite familiar."

Another, Alfred, said: "The first emotion is one of calm. There was certainly a lot of anticipation, as it wasn't immediately clear what was going to happen, but now everything has progressed smoothly. We have our equipment, and we should be getting some food soon."

Yet another conscript said he had his eye on the armored vehicles due to arrive at Taara base from next year.

"I really want to become an armored vehicle driver. I don't know if I will get to do it, but I hope so. They say the new armored vehicles are supposed to be climate-controlled, and relatively comfortable," Mathias said.

Estonia has conscription in place for eight- or 11-month terms depending on the specialty, with the usual exemptions available to university students, conscientious objectors, those with health issues etc.

Most EDF arms take on conscripts, save for the air force (Õhuvägi). Once training is completed, ex-conscripts are liable for annual reservist training. This is separate from the volunteer citizenry Defense League (Kaitseliit) force, though there has been some convergence between this and the EDF in more recent years.

--

