Defense League members compete in challenging Sinimäe trek

Over fifth Defense League (Kaitseliit) members of all ages in Ida-Viru County spent their last Saturday searching for checkpoints and completing various challenges.

The Sinimäe expedition covered the area of the same name, around Narva-Jõesuu.

Chief organizer Aleksandr Lupanov told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The tasks must be interesting for both organizers and the participants."

"At the same time, this is a great opportunity to review what we've learned before and to hone our skills," Lupanov went on.

Members of the Defense League's Alutaguse district were required to, among other tasks, engage in accurate shooting, searching for explosives, providing first aid, sea kayaking and solving other challenges (see gallery).

Aivar Roosalu, the representative the Avinurme team, said the tests were "not just physical; they also heavily test knowledge about both enemy and ally equipment, as well as other military-oriented skills. I think the trek is very diverse."

Leonid Mihhailov, a member of the Iisaku team, said he appreciated the diversity of the terrain.

"You get to practice endurance, as you can run about 40 kilometers, but also walk through forests and marshes."

Organizers of the Sinimäe Trek had to consider that participants varied in age, with minors taking part.

A total of 18 teams of two to four members took part.

The Avinurme Defense League team came first, followed by Narva in second place, and Iisaku in third.

The sole Naiskodukaitse (Women's Defense League) team taking part was from Lüganuse.

Avinurme won the Kodutütred category – the girls' wing of the Defense League, followed by two Narva teams; the Jõhvi team was first among Noored kotkad ("Young eagles" – the boys' Defense League organization), followed by the Avinurme and Narva teams.

