Defense League members compete in challenging Sinimäe trek

News
Defense League challenges which formed a part of the 'Sinimäe retk,' Saturday, August 24, 2024.
Open gallery
22 photos
News

Over fifth Defense League (Kaitseliit) members of all ages in Ida-Viru County spent their last Saturday searching for checkpoints and completing various challenges.

The Sinimäe expedition covered the area of the same name, around Narva-Jõesuu.

Chief organizer Aleksandr Lupanov told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The tasks must be interesting for both organizers and the participants."

"At the same time, this is a great opportunity to review what we've learned before and to hone our skills," Lupanov went on.

Members of the Defense League's Alutaguse district were required to, among other tasks, engage in accurate shooting, searching for explosives, providing first aid, sea kayaking and solving other challenges (see gallery).

Aivar Roosalu, the representative the Avinurme team, said the tests were "not just physical; they also heavily test knowledge about both enemy and ally equipment, as well as other military-oriented skills. I think the trek is very diverse."

Leonid Mihhailov, a member of the Iisaku team, said he appreciated the diversity of the terrain.

"You get to practice endurance, as you can run about 40 kilometers, but also walk through forests and marshes."

Organizers of the Sinimäe Trek had to consider that participants varied in age, with minors taking part.

A total of 18 teams of two to four members took part.

The Avinurme Defense League team came first, followed by Narva in second place, and Iisaku in third.

The sole Naiskodukaitse (Women's Defense League) team taking part was from Lüganuse.

Avinurme won the Kodutütred category – the girls' wing of the Defense League, followed by two Narva teams; the Jõhvi team was first among Noored kotkad ("Young eagles" – the boys' Defense League organization), followed by the Avinurme and Narva teams.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Rene Kunda.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:20

Estonian midfielder Henrik Ojamaa retires from international football

18:55

Tallinn to celebrate Baltic Sea Day with special events program

18:33

Watch live: 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

17:55

Deputy mayor: Tallinn's Old Town needs to attract locals, not just tourists

17:17

South Africa, Nigeria inter-country ride requests halted due to 'Bolt war'

17:11

Email sent by University of Tartu hints at possible reinstatement of tuition

16:46

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe: La Vuelta hottest stages thankfully over

16:29

Drop in fuel prices driven by decreased demand in global market

16:15

Henn names 26-man squad for Estonia's Nations League openers

15:46

Kristjan Ilves third in Nordic Combined Summer Grand Prix in Austria

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.08

Average salary exceeds €2,000 in Estonia Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.08

Dairies: Effect of potential Chinese tariffs on Estonia indirect

08:35

Leo Kunnas: Ukraine was expecting Russia to redeploy troops to Kursk

26.08

Tallinn Fringe Festival: The local-international balancing act fighting old mindsets

26.08

August-related superstitions in Estonia stubborn to fade

26.08

Estonia's zero budget brings many proposals, but less savings

12:43

Swedbank: Economic recovery slower than expected in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo