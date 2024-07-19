Kristin Tattar wins day one of European disc golf open

Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: Disc Golf Pro Tour
Estonia's top disc golfer, Kristin Tattar continued the successful resumption after injury of her season on Thursday, finishing day one of the European Open in Tampere, Finland in first place.

Back from injury with a bang last week and immediately winning the Oslo stage, on Thursday Tattar put in only one bogey (one stroke over par) on the 18-hole course, and completed ten holes with birdies (one stroke under par).

Tattar finished the opening day nine strokes under par. Local hero Eveliina Salonen was four strokes behind Tattar in second place, with two more Finns, Silva Saarinen and Henna Blomroos in the top five and U.S. disc golfer Missy Gannon just ahead of them in third place.

Of other Estonian competitors, Kaidi Allsalu and Keiti Tätte ended the first day both four strokes over par and in joint 10th place with Sarah Hokom (U.S.).

Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste currently lies in 24th place, 13 over par.

Among Estonian men competing, Silver Lätt and Roland Kõur both finished the first day at three under par, sharing eighth place heading into day two Albert Tamm is at one under par, currently in 25th place, while Mauri Villmann, who finished at par, lies in 37th place. Mathias Villota, with a score of four over, is in 72nd place, heading into the second day.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

