Miia Ott puts in U-18 season best 100 meters time

Miia Ott.
Miia Ott. Source: ERR
Estonian sprinter Miia Ott has set a new personal best in the 100 meters at the Under-18 European Athletics Championships in Slovakia, also setting the season's best time for her age group.

The 17-year-old Ott ran the third preliminary heat of the 100 meters on the opening day of the U-18 European Championships, clocking a time of 11.44.

This earned her a solid first place overall and a spot in the semifinals held later in the evening.

Her heat time not only marks a new PB but is also a new domestic record in both U-18 and U-20 categories, as well as the overall world season's best, so far, for the U-18 category.

Ott's previous 100 meters PB was 11.53.

In the semifinals, themselves, Ott, who ran in the second heat just after 9.30 p.m., was slightly slower than her qualifying time, at 11.54, though it was still sufficient to secure her second place and a place in the finals.

Meanwhile Estonian decathlete Tristan Konso finished the second heat of the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.34 seconds, setting a new PB and also briefly a season's best, until Frenchman Lucas Domergue surpassed it in the subsequent heat, finishing with a time of 13.32 seconds.

The boys' 110-meter hurdles semifinals will be held on Friday, and Konso, 16, is also competing in the decathlon in Slovakia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

