Estonia's Karmen Bruus takes medal at athletics World Junior Championships

Defending champion Karmen Bruus cleared heights of 1.75, 1.80, 1.84 and 1.87 meters on her first attempts at the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Lima. She then succeeded on her third attempt at 1.89 meters, which marked her season's best and secured her a medal.

However, Bruus was unable to clear the bar set at 1.91 meters in her three attempts, and she ultimately finished in third place.

The world championship title was claimed by Serbian athlete Angelina Topic, who was the only competitor to clear 1.91 meters. The silver medal went to Australia's Izobelle Louison-Roe, who successfully cleared 1.89 meters on her first attempt.

No other Estonians competed on the final day of the championships.

Bruus secured Estonia's only medal at the Junior World Championships. The United States was the most successful nation, winning eight gold, four silver and four bronze medals. Ethiopia finished second (6-2-2) and China took third place (4-4-3). Among Estonia's neighboring countries, Finland managed to open their medal count with two bronzes, one in the men's 400-meter hurdles and another in the men's discus throw.

