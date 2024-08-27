Estonia's Margit Avikson wins gold at World Footbike Championships

Margit Avikson rounded off a highly successful World Footbike Championship for Estonia on Sunday by claiming gold in the women's marathon. With an impressive haul of one gold, two silvers and three bronzes from this year's championship, President of the Estonian Footbike Association Aigar Nuuma believes that in future, Estonia will be feared by their rivals.

Last weekend, the ninth edition of the World Footbike Championship took place in the Czech towns Pilsen and Konstantinovy ​​Lázně. Margit Avikson was the stand-out star for Estonia, after winning gold in the women's marathon event on Sunday. Avikson also picked up a bronze medal for the women's masters sprint two days earlier.

The 24-kilometer marathon course was run on a 6-kilometre circuit and was particularly well-suited to strong climbers like Avikson.

"I felt good. It was exactly the right course for me with one tough climb after another," said Avikson, who is a strong cross-country rider, after the race.

In the women's junior marathon, Estonia's Eliisa Villako won silver for the third consecutive day at the championships. Villako began the marathon cautiously, before gaining more and more confidence over the course of the first lap. The Estonian continued to grow into the race and finished strongly to take second place.

"It was a bit easier today because I was already familiar with the other competitors and their levels from the previous days," said Villako afterwards.

The Estonian lugers took one gold, two silvers and three bronzes in three days. Aigar Nuuma, President of the Estonian Footbike Association, said that he had not expected to return from the spiritual home of the sport with such an impressive array of medals.

"Now we can safely say that we are known and respected at international level. We will probably be feared in the future," said Nuuma.

Estonia was represented at this year's World Footbike Championship by Eliisa Villako, Karoli Villako, Margit Avikson, Kristi Johanson, Annika Aust, Vivika Peets, Aigar Nuuma, Enn Allik and Ilo Suurmets.

