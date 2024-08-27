Kristjan Ilves third in Nordic Combined Summer Grand Prix in Austria

Estonian Nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves took third place at the FIS Nordic Combined Summer Grand Prix in Tschagguns, Austria.

Since it is summer, roller skis take the place of the winter variant, and the competition was formatted using the Gundersen method.

Ilves delivered the best jump of the round, earning 134.4 points for a 100-meter jump.

Heading into the cross-country skiing portion, the Estonian initially held a 14-second lead over his closest competitor, Thomas Rettenegger.

However, Ilves, 28, was caught up with during the race, and a group of 11 athletes vied for victory in the final lap.

Norway's Einar Luraas Øftebro came out on top in the sprint to finish, followed by his own younger brother Jens Luraas (+0.3), and then Ilves (+0.4) in third.

The summer Grand Prix series will continue with the next event in Oberstdorf, Germany, while the third and final competition is set to take place in Chaux-Neuve, France.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

