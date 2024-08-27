18-year-old Estonian Hanna Lisette Aabna picked for WRC driver development program

18-year-old Estonian Hanna Lisette Aabna is one of fifteen female drivers who have been selected for the World Rally Championship's (WRC) "Beyond Rally" development program.

Those chosen for the ''Beyond Rally'' women's rally driver development program will meet next month to battle it out for one of three spots in a Rally3 car at the WRC Central European Rally in October.

"I don't have words to describe how happy and grateful I am at this moment. This is really a very, very big step forward and I promise to do my best," Aabna wrote on social media.

The drivers selected will take part in a three-day training camp from September 16-18 at M-Sport Poland's headquarters in Krakow. There, they will be challenged to demonstrate their rallying skills, mechanical knowledge, media skills and driving skills on a variety of different surfaces.

The camp will be run by a team of rally experts, with a panel of judges ultimately selecting the three most promising drivers to take part in the Central European Rally in October – the penultimate round of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship.

After the Central European Rally, one of the drivers will be selected for the unique opportunity to compete in the FIA Junior WRC in 2025.

