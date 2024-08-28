Kristjan Ilves second in Oberstdorf competition provisional round

Skier Kristjan Ilves finished in second place in the provisional round of the Men's FIS Nordic Combined Summer Grand Prix in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Fresh from his third place at the FIS Nordic Combined Summer Grand Prix in Tschagguns, Austria at the weekend, Ilves put in a jump of 128 meters, earning him 136.1 points, meaning he will start the cross-country skiing segment six seconds after trial winner Simon Mach (Germany).

However, the provisional round's results only count if the ski jumping competition cannot take place on the scheduled main event days.

The longest jump of the round was made by Johannes Rydzek, another local competitor (134 meters).

Since it is summer, roller skis are used.

The competition in Oberstdorf continues Wednesday.

