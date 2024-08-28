Kristjan Ilves second in Oberstdorf competition provisional round

News
Kristjan Ilves in action in the ski jump on Oberstdorf.
Kristjan Ilves in action in the ski jump on Oberstdorf. Source: Flawia Krawczyk.
News

Skier Kristjan Ilves finished in second place in the provisional round of the Men's FIS Nordic Combined Summer Grand Prix in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Fresh from his third place at the FIS Nordic Combined Summer Grand Prix in Tschagguns, Austria at the weekend, Ilves put in a jump of 128 meters, earning him 136.1 points, meaning he will start the cross-country skiing segment six seconds after trial winner Simon Mach (Germany).

However, the provisional round's results only count if the ski jumping competition cannot take place on the scheduled main event days.

The longest jump of the round was made by Johannes Rydzek, another local competitor (134 meters).

Since it is summer, roller skis are used.

The competition in Oberstdorf continues Wednesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

watch live

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

Government Office's €500,000 top management training program gets underway

13:46

Statistics: Construction volumes down by 4 percent in Q2 2024

13:40

Mart Võrklaev: Government bonds additional source of income and economic catalyst

13:37

Miia Tiilmann makes U20 world championships pole vault final

13:12

20th Night of Ancient Bonfires to commemorate Estonia's boat refugees

12:55

Nordea agrees on fine amount with US authorities

12:14

Relatives identify remains of fallen soldiers in Tehumardi by school badge

11:50

Baltic presidents pledge support for Moldova's EU integration

11:36

Mushrooming essentials include a white bucket, topped up phone and warm jacket

11:07

At least 20 Baltic and Nordic volunteer soldiers have died in Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.08

Average salary exceeds €2,000 in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.08

Dairies: Effect of potential Chinese tariffs on Estonia indirect

27.08

South Africa, Nigeria inter-country ride requests halted due to 'Bolt war'

27.08

Peterburi tee work starts in October as other Tallinn projects near completion

08:21

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

09:35

Estonian government bonds go on sale at 3.3 percent interest rate

27.08

Swedbank: Economic recovery slower than expected in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo