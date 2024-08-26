Estonia's axe throwers achieve glory at world championships in Thirsk

Estonia's axe throwers achieved great success in Thirsk, North Yorkshire.
Estonia's axe throwers achieved great success in Thirsk, North Yorkshire. Source: Jaak Assafrei
This week, Estonia's Roland Peet and Karol Raidma achieved unprecedented success at the 2024 World Double Axe Throwing Championships in Thirsk, North Yorkshire. Peet won gold for Estonia in the men's junior championship, while Raidma brought home the silver in the women's event.

The charming North Yorkshire market town Thirsk may be better known for its racecourse, quirky yarn bombing displays and as the inspiration behind "Darrowby," the fictional setting of a series of books written by local author James Herriot. This weekend however, Thirsk also played host the 2024 World Double Axe Throwing Championships, with 199 athletes taking part from a dozen different countries, including nine from Estonia.

Though there were only four competitors in the men's junior event, Estonia's Roland Peet dominated, taking first place by some distance.

Meanwhile, in the women's event, Karol Raidma, who was competing at adult level for the first time this season, stormed to an impressive second place. Raidma previously had to settle for a fifth place finish in the Estonian National Championships, making her showing in Thirsk all the more impressive. Her silver was Estonia's first adult class World Double Axe Throwing Championship medal.

Estonia's reigning national women's champion Maarika Lepik narrowly missed out on the final in Thirsk, ending a respectable ninth from a field of 47 competitors. Lepik's fourth place finish two years ago had been Estonia's best result at the championships until Raidma's silver this week.

In the men's event, Estonia's Kristian Papstel finished ninth out of 148 competitors, missing out on the final by a single point. Nevertheless, Papstel could be pleased with his performance, which was the best by an Estonian man at the World Championships.

Reigning Estonian men's champion Marek Peet finished 20th, while Mati Allas took 38th place.

In the men's team event, Estonia's Jürgen-Martin Assafrei, Jaak Assafrei and Roland Peet came fifth, also achieving the country's best ever result in the competition.

Editor: Rene Kundla, Michael Cole

