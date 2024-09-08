Estonian Revo Maimre wins WPA U-17 10-ball championship

News
Revo Maimre.
Revo Maimre. Source: EPBF
News

Estonian billiards player Revo Maimre defeated Swedish player Walter Laikre 7-6 in the final of the WPA Juniors Under 17 World Championship held in New Zealand.

Maimre led the match 6-4, but Laikre, who has Estonian roots, managed to tie it up. At 6-6, the Swedish player had a good opportunity to snatch the world championship title, but a mistake on the fourth ball gave Maimre a chance, which the Estonian athlete did not waste.

In July, Maimre was crowned European champion in the same age category, earning his ticket to the World Championship. He is the second Estonian to become an Under-17 world champion, following Karl Gnadeberg, who achieved the feat two years ago.

Maimre began the World Championship tournament with a 5-7 loss to Poland's Jakub Chrobot, forcing him to continue in the loser's bracket. However, he bounced back convincingly, defeating three opponents with scores of 7-2, 7-1 and 7-1, securing his place in the top eight.

In the quarterfinals, he overcame American player Hayden Ernst 7-2, and in the semifinals, he beat 15-year-old Taiwanese billiards player Cheng Yen Lin 7-4.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:54

Tallinn Marathon win goes to Kenya, Estonian Tiidrek Nurme fourth

09:47

Tallinn apartment association fighting Rävala business quarter plan

09:27

Estonian Revo Maimre wins WPA U-17 10-ball championship

09:00

Around 100 diplomats have studied Estonian at U.S. Department of State institute

08:50

Experts: Changes in Ukrainian government tied to questions of Western support

08:42

Ministry did not patch security vulnerabilities after cyberattack

07.09

Kristin Tattar rises to second place in Discraft Great Lakes Open

07.09

Bumper apple crops mean juice makers working flat out

07.09

Ministry starts legislative preparation for large-scale offshore wind power

07.09

Ministry: Estonia's air quality 'good'

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

06.09

Russia's GRU stole thousands of confidential documents from Estonia's ministries

07.09

Estonia, Finland back lifting arms use restrictions on Ukraine

07.09

Ministry: Estonia's air quality 'good'

07.09

Economist on inflation: Estonians don't vote with their feet enough

07.09

Collins Kipkirui, Helah Kiprop win Tallinn half-marathons

07.09

Bumper apple crops mean juice makers working flat out

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo