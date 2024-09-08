Estonian Revo Maimre wins WPA U-17 10-ball championship

Estonian billiards player Revo Maimre defeated Swedish player Walter Laikre 7-6 in the final of the WPA Juniors Under 17 World Championship held in New Zealand.

Maimre led the match 6-4, but Laikre, who has Estonian roots, managed to tie it up. At 6-6, the Swedish player had a good opportunity to snatch the world championship title, but a mistake on the fourth ball gave Maimre a chance, which the Estonian athlete did not waste.

In July, Maimre was crowned European champion in the same age category, earning his ticket to the World Championship. He is the second Estonian to become an Under-17 world champion, following Karl Gnadeberg, who achieved the feat two years ago.

Maimre began the World Championship tournament with a 5-7 loss to Poland's Jakub Chrobot, forcing him to continue in the loser's bracket. However, he bounced back convincingly, defeating three opponents with scores of 7-2, 7-1 and 7-1, securing his place in the top eight.

In the quarterfinals, he overcame American player Hayden Ernst 7-2, and in the semifinals, he beat 15-year-old Taiwanese billiards player Cheng Yen Lin 7-4.

