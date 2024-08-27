Watch again: 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

On Wednesday, August 28, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games took place in Paris. The full opening ceremony can be watched again on ERR's Jupiter service and by following the link in this article.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris began on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 p.m. Estonian time.

In Estonia, Delfi will be broadcasting live coverage of all the events from the games, which run from August 28 to September 8,

With five athletes representing Estonia, ERR will also provide coverage of the events they are taking part in during its evening sports roundup.

--

