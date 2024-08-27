Watch again: 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony in Paris

News
{{1724772780000 | amCalendar}}
The 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
The 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Source: Press materials
News

On Wednesday, August 28, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games took place in Paris. The full opening ceremony can be watched again on ERR's Jupiter service and by following the link in this article.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris began on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 p.m. Estonian time.

In Estonia, Delfi will be broadcasting live coverage of all the events from the games, which run from August 28 to September 8,

With five athletes representing Estonia, ERR will also provide coverage of the events they are taking part in during its evening sports roundup.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:11

Isamaa not planning to protest SDE's choice for new Lasnamäe elder

13:57

Breeder forced to pay €10,000 to new owner of sick puppy

13:16

Estonia's Susannah Kaul finishes fifteenth in 50m freestyle at Paralympics

13:01

One of last of Estonia's Forest Brothers to receive memorial stone

12:48

Martin Laas wins Hainan cycle tour stage two

12:15

Businesses find safety regulations a source of red tape and a waste of time

11:39

Statistics: Estonia's retail trade volume down 2 percent in July

11:29

Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches quarter finals of Challenger 75 in China

11:10

Rein Taaramäe down to 42nd after La Vuelta stage 11

10:46

Competition-winning transit pavilion to be built at Tallinn train station

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.08

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

07:40

Electricity in Estonia to cost 100 times Finland's rate Thursday evening

09:07

Russia shuns Estonia's offer to jointly map riverbed border Updated

26.08

Average salary exceeds €2,000 in Estonia

28.08

Feature: The Australian musician who's crazy in love with Estonia

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

28.08

Analyst: Estonian government bonds a savings rather than investment product

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo