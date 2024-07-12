Estonia's team for 2024 Paralympics in Paris confirmed

News
Egert Jõesaar.
Egert Jõesaar. Source: Massimo Bertolini
News

On Thursday, the executive board of the Estonian Paralympic Committee confirmed the athletes who will represent Estonia at this summer's Paralympic Games in Paris. The confirmed squad includes four athletes, who will compete in three sports, along with eight support staff.

The athletes representing Estonia at this summer's Paralympic Games will be swimmers Matz Topkin and Robin Liksor, discus thrower Egert Jõesaar and triathlete Laura-Liis Juursalu. The Estonian delegation also includes Brenda Tilk (Matz Topkin's assistant), Mart Mandel (Robin Liksor's coach), Mart Olman (Egert Jõesaaar's coach), Margus Tamm (Laura-Liis Juursalu's coach), Kairi Põldmaa (physiotherapist), Jukka Pekka Siljander (doctor), Laura Rogenbaum (head of delegation) and Kaia Kollo (press attaché).

Robin Liksor (SB8) will be the first of the Estonians to appear at the Paralympics when he competes in the 100 m breaststroke on August 30. On September 1, Laura-Liis Juursalu (PTS5) will be in action in the women's triathlon. Egert Jõesaar (F44, combined with class F64 at the Paralympics) will represent Estonia in the discus on September 5, and Matz Topkin (S4) will compete in the 50 m backstroke on September 7.

Estonian Paralympic swimmer Matz Topkin. Source: Estonian Paralympic Committee

"It is a great pleasure to be sending four excellent and spirited Estonian athletes to the Paralympic Games in Paris," said Monika Haukanõmm, president of the Estonian Paralympic Committee.

"I wish them good luck, great results and wonderful moments! The composition of the team is optimal when compared with the previous Summer Paralympics, although in my heart of hearts, I would like to have seen a few more Estonian athletes participating. I call on all sports fans to watch the performances of these Estonian athletes live on TV and I hope that they will help to broaden the scope of para-sports," said Haukanõmm.

"The number of para-athletes representing Estonia at the Paris Paralympic Games is more or less the same as during previous games," said Laura Rogenbaum, head of the Estonian Paralympic delegation.

"Of course, we were hoping for a few more places, but at the moment we are very pleased that in addition to swimming and athletics, Estonia is represented for the first time in the para-triathlon. Crucially, all the events featuring Estonian para-sport athletes can be followed live, which is a sign that para-sports are getting more and more of the limelight, just as they do elsewhere in the world. Hopefully, bringing para-sports to a wider audience will also inspire future athletes and coaches," Rogenbaum added.

The 2024 Paralympic Games begin with the opening ceremony on August 28. The games end on September 8.

Sports fans in Estonia can watch the best of the action from Paris live on ERR's channels.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Michael Cole

Related

watch on etv

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

Human Rights Center appealing 'From the River to the Sea' protest slogan fine

14:29

Kalev taste defeat in first leg of Conference League tie against FC Urartu

14:06

Estonia to repair Ikla border crossing in 2026

13:25

Political parties must pay SALK over €90,000

12:45

All to play for in Pärnu after Paide earn narrow victory against Bala Town

12:03

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas may submit resignation on Monday

12:00

FCI Levadia win 2-0 away in Lithuania as Conference League campaign begins

11:42

Popular hotels seeing more frugal domestic customers this summer

11:34

Boats arrive in Tallinn ports for this weekend's Tall Ships Races

10:46

Former EKRE MP joins Reform Party

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.07

First Tartu-Riga train connection test to take place in August

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.07

New alcohol limit, parking rules now in force on e-scooter riders

11.07

Report: Estonia spends too much on 'luxurious' school buildings

11.07

Delfi: Estonia among worst in Europe for data speeds, prices

11.07

Port of Tallinn's Old City Harbor major redevelopment work starting soon

11.07

Archaeological discovery partially halts reconstruction on Tallinn street

11.07

Jaan Roose comes agonizingly close to setting new slacklining world record

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo