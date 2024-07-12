Estonia's team for 2024 Paralympics in Paris confirmed

On Thursday, the executive board of the Estonian Paralympic Committee confirmed the athletes who will represent Estonia at this summer's Paralympic Games in Paris. The confirmed squad includes four athletes, who will compete in three sports, along with eight support staff.

The athletes representing Estonia at this summer's Paralympic Games will be swimmers Matz Topkin and Robin Liksor, discus thrower Egert Jõesaar and triathlete Laura-Liis Juursalu. The Estonian delegation also includes Brenda Tilk (Matz Topkin's assistant), Mart Mandel (Robin Liksor's coach), Mart Olman (Egert Jõesaaar's coach), Margus Tamm (Laura-Liis Juursalu's coach), Kairi Põldmaa (physiotherapist), Jukka Pekka Siljander (doctor), Laura Rogenbaum (head of delegation) and Kaia Kollo (press attaché).

Robin Liksor (SB8) will be the first of the Estonians to appear at the Paralympics when he competes in the 100 m breaststroke on August 30. On September 1, Laura-Liis Juursalu (PTS5) will be in action in the women's triathlon. Egert Jõesaar (F44, combined with class F64 at the Paralympics) will represent Estonia in the discus on September 5, and Matz Topkin (S4) will compete in the 50 m backstroke on September 7.

Estonian Paralympic swimmer Matz Topkin. Source: Estonian Paralympic Committee

"It is a great pleasure to be sending four excellent and spirited Estonian athletes to the Paralympic Games in Paris," said Monika Haukanõmm, president of the Estonian Paralympic Committee.

"I wish them good luck, great results and wonderful moments! The composition of the team is optimal when compared with the previous Summer Paralympics, although in my heart of hearts, I would like to have seen a few more Estonian athletes participating. I call on all sports fans to watch the performances of these Estonian athletes live on TV and I hope that they will help to broaden the scope of para-sports," said Haukanõmm.

"The number of para-athletes representing Estonia at the Paris Paralympic Games is more or less the same as during previous games," said Laura Rogenbaum, head of the Estonian Paralympic delegation.

"Of course, we were hoping for a few more places, but at the moment we are very pleased that in addition to swimming and athletics, Estonia is represented for the first time in the para-triathlon. Crucially, all the events featuring Estonian para-sport athletes can be followed live, which is a sign that para-sports are getting more and more of the limelight, just as they do elsewhere in the world. Hopefully, bringing para-sports to a wider audience will also inspire future athletes and coaches," Rogenbaum added.

The 2024 Paralympic Games begin with the opening ceremony on August 28. The games end on September 8.

Sports fans in Estonia can watch the best of the action from Paris live on ERR's channels.

