2024 Paralympic Games to be shown live on ERR and Delfi

Paralympic rings at the Hôtel de Ville in Paris.
Paralympic rings at the Hôtel de Ville in Paris. Source: DiscoA340 / Wikimedia Commons.
Viewers in Estonia will be able to watch live coverage of this summer's Paralympic Games for free on Delfi Media and ERR's channels. Both the opening ceremony on August 28 and the closing ceremony on September 8 will also be shown live in Estonia on Delfi and ERR.

Delfi will broadcast live coverage of all the events during the 2024 Paris Paralympics, while ERR will have the right to provide live coverage of those involving Estonian Paralympians. ERR will also provide news coverage each evening summing up the day's events from Paris.

So far, among the Estonian hopefuls at this year's Paralympics are swimmers Matz Topkin and Robin Liksor, both of whom have already secured their places in Paris. Discus thrower Egert Jõesaar, is also very likely to compete for Estonia in the games.

Swimmer Susannah Kauli, triathlete Laura-Liis Juursalu, cyclist Mari-Liis Juuli and hand cyclist Janno Lepik will all apply for additional places, with the full Estonian squad for the 2024 Paralympics set to be announced in July.

Estonian Paralympic swimmer Matz Topkin. Source: Estonian Paralympic Committee

According to swimmer Matz Topkin, live coverage of the Paralympic Games is an important way to encourage new generations of children with disabilities to get involved in sports.

"Live coverage of the Paralympic Games is extremely important for raising the visibility of para-sport and para-athletes in Estonia. Our families, fans, supporters and local sports fans will finally have the opportunity to get a closer look at what we are working towards. Above all, I hope that the live broadcasts will motivate children with disabilities who may become future Paralympians."

Estonian Paralympic Committee President: A historic day for Estonian para-sports

Estonian Paralympic Committee (EPC) President Monika Haukanõmm said that live coverage of the Paralympic Games has been a long-standing aim, and one of the EPC's main goals.

"Today is a truly historic day for Estonian para-sports. I am very happy that with the help of good partners, the performances of top Estonian para-athletes will be seen by everyone," said Haukanõmm.

"When the President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons visited Estonia, he underlined that in his home country, Brazil, the Paralympic Games have made a real breakthrough in popularizing para-sport as a result of bringing them to television, and that nowadays the Paralympic Games sometimes attract more viewers than the Olympic Games. I am sure that something similar will happen in Estonia and that para-sports will attract much more positive attention in the future," Haukanõmm added.

During the games, Delfi and ERR will prioritize coverage of events involving Estonian Paralympians, both during the the preliminary rounds and the finals. The most exciting finals in various sports will also be shown live. Technical partner Levira will ensure the high quality of the broadcasts, all of which will be free of charge for viewers in Estonia. The live broadcasts are supported by the Estonian Ministry of Culture.

